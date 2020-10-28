Cyberpunk 2077 cars: stats for all known vehicles revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 not only provides players with the opportunity to explore one of the densest and most diverse futuristic cities seen in any game: with its diverse and exciting collection of cars and other vehicles, it also goes all out in providing you with the means to explore Night City. Our Cyberpunk 2077 cars and vehicles guide will walk you through the five different classes of car and the stats of every vehicle we’ve seen in the game, so you can learn exactly which ride is best for you.

On this page:

Note: please bear in mind that the information in this Cyberpunk 2077 guide is based on pre-release material, and may change upon release. We'll be working hard to update all our guides with the latest details once we get our hands on the game.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Cyberpunk 2077 cars & stats

Each of the cars in Cyberpunk 2077 belongs to a specific category. From the least to the most expensive, these categories are: Economy, Executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and Hypercar. We’ve collated the essential stats on all the cars revealed in the above Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles overview, and displayed them below for you to look through.

Economy Cars

Your first owned vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077 is likely to be an Economy car. “Affordable” is just about the only buzzword you can throw around with these cars. They’re designed to take you from point A to B faster than walking, but don’t expect much more than that.

Maimai (Makigai) Horsepower: 70 Curb Weight: 580 Production Year: 2032

Colby (Thorton) Horsepower: 182 Curb Weight: 1502 Production Year: 2045-2060

Hella (Archer) Horsepower: 212 Curb Weight: 1721 Production Year: 2023-2038



Executive Cars

Executive cars are the next step up from Economy. You’ll be surrounded by tech and comfort behind the wheel of one of these rides; they’re a guaranteed smooth journey for anyone with the cash to spare.

Alvarado (Villefort) Horsepower: 407 Curb Weight: 2070 Production Year: 2044-2055

Cortes (Villefort) Horsepower: 333 Curb Weight: 1854 Production Year: 2038-2053

Thrax (Chevillon)

Horsepower: 388 Curb Weight: 1963 Production Year: 2062-2077



Heavy Duty Cars

If you really want people to notice you, there are few vehicles on the streets of Night City more eye-catching than the tank-like Heavy Duty cars in Cyberpunk 2077. Built for practical purposes, there’s not much that can halt one of these trucks in their tracks.

Bratsk (Kaukaz) Horsepower: 547 Curb Weight: 8036 Production Year: 2027-2058

Zeya (Kaukaz) Horsepower: 165 Curb Weight: 3200 Production Year: 2066-2077

Behemoth (Militech) Horsepower: 515 Curb Weight: 9302 Production Year: 2067-2077



Sport Cars

Sport Cars are powerful, fast, and well-deserving of the second-highest echelon of vehicle available to V in Cyberpunk. Whether you’re on- or off-road, whether you’re after a quick getaway or a street race victory, you won’t find many cars better than these.

Type-66 (Quadra) Horsepower: 666 Curb Weight: 1720 Production Year: 2055

Shion (Mizutani) Horsepower: 320 Curb Weight: 1420 Production Year: 2058-2069

Turbo-R (Quadra) Horsepower: 607 Curb Weight: 1450 Production Year: 2055-2062



Hypercars

Hypercars are masterpieces of design, built with speed, power, and survival in mind: perfect for Night City. Unbelievably expensive and highly sought-after, these cars are guaranteed to attract attention.

Outlaw (Herrera) Horsepower: 755 Curb Weight: 1814 Production Year: 2072

Caliburn (Rayfield) Horsepower: 1660 Curb Weight: 1670 Production Year: 2070

Aerondight (Rayfield) Horsepower: 950 Curb Weight: 1838 Production Year: 2075-2077



Cyberpunk 2077 bikes

We’ve only seen one bike so far in Cyberpunk 2077’s myriad trailers and media releases: the nippy Yaiba Kusanagi. What these bikes lack in protection over cars, they’ll make up for in their speed and the ability to beat the traffic of Night City. Be sure to check back soon for all the latest details and stats on every bike in the game.

Call your car to your location in Cyberpunk 2077

Any car you own in Cyberpunk 2077 is kept in a garage when you’re not using it. So you don’t have to worry about keeping track of all the rides you accrue throughout V’s journey.

If you want to call a particular car to your location, you can do it at the press of a button. The moment you activate the car’s self-driving AI, you’ll find your car screeching to a halt beside you in short order. Only time will tell whether the AI is as delightfully buggy as Roach in The Witcher 3.

With that, we’ll conclude this Cyberpunk 2077 cars and vehicles guide. Be sure to check back soon for the most up-to-date information around. In the meantime, why not check out our Cyberpunk 2077 map guide so you can see exactly where you’ll be driving?