Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Preview: The Sims 4's Snowy Escape DLC might be Skynet

We've gone too far this time

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

28th October 2020 / 3:01PM

Featured post A screenshot from The Sims 4 Snowy Escape DLC showing a sim mid-jump as he skis down a slope. Snow is in the air. He is wearing jeans, which would seem inadvisable.

The latest chunk of DLC for The Sims 4 is arriving on November 13th. Entitled Snowy Escape, it’s a wintery-themed one this time, so is very seasonal, and I got to play a bunch of a preview build. Snowy Escape adds a new world, Mt. Komorebi, with three neighbourhoods – one of which is the mountain itself where your Sims can ski and snowboard and climb to their hearts content (or at least until they really need a wee).

It also gives your Sims the capacity to nurture deep, bubbling hatred that they remember over time. I fear this spells doom for us all.

Mt. Komorebi is “Japanese-inspired”, I suppose in the same way that the rest of The Sims 4 is not technically set in the USA but definitely is. This comes with a clutch of new clothes (although you may be disappointed in the additions to your masculine Sims’ wardrobes, as they feel fewer and less fun than the feminine items), and a big ol’ wodge of new build and buy items. Some of the furniture and clutter in particular is really nice. I fell in love with one specific bookshelf, and whoever gave some of the plants descriptions in haiku form: your work did not go unnoticed.

The living room of one of the lots in The Sims 4 Snowy Escape. The room has shoji doors and kotatsu table with a hotpot bowl on it.

I am in favour of The Sims branching out like this. I don’t want every build I see in the gallery to be a colonial McMansion, a European-ish gothic castle, or a grim Hollywood bungalow. But the new cultural inspiration has not been without some controversy. EA partnered with some popular Simmer YouTubers to build all the houses and lots in Snowy Escape. The exact nature of this partnership hasn’t really been demystified yet, and it has been noted that, for a Japanese inspired DLC, they sure did use all white and Australian/American YouTubers. They’ve also already edited the trailer and made some small changes that will be in the final version of Snowy Escape, in response to people pointing out potential cultural insensitivity to Korean players. More things like this may well shake out over time.

But, as with the last expansion pack, Eco Lifestyle (which gave you the ability to make your Sims into grim little bin goblins), my several days with a preview build of Snowy Escape left me more interested in the mechanical changes to lifestyle and personality than the new world itself.

This is Yama-chan, Mt. Komorebi's mascot.

A screenshot of Create-A-Sim for Snowy Escape. The Sim is wearing a mascot suit – a happy, green bipedal creature with mittens and a blue hat, and a head shaped like a mountain peak.

See, the lead feature is supposedly the winter snow sports, contrasted with more chilled out activities like hiking and soaking in hot springs – and I’ll be writing more about wot you can do on your Sims holidays soon. But a new thing coming to The Sims 4 with Snowy Escape is your Sims’ “Lifestyle”. This means that the things your Sim does over time will shape what sort of person they are. Sort of like the way Oblivion suggested a class for you based on the way you fought through the first dungeon, but for all your tiny people-toys this time.

Tied into that are “Sentiments”. Snowy Escape is supposed to make you think about relationships and shared moments in a different way. And in fairness, it definitely has for me. Your Sim’s individual relationships now have an expanded panel summarising its status and any key events, like a passport for friendship. This is a splendid feature that I wish I could have in real life. And, as part of it, EA have given the Sims memory.

The pop up summarising Glen's relationship with Yasmin. He has a 'close sentiment' called Unity In Hiking, described thus: 'Hiking through thick and thin, Glen has grown a new fondness for Yasmin with the memories they have made'.

I am the sort of person that says “thank you” to Siri whenever I ask them to do something for me, and to normal grown-ups I say that this is because I don’t want to get in the habit of not saying thank you. But really it is because I want the robots to think of me kindly when they take over. The supercomputer will remember the time I was grateful to my phone for timing my pasta bake.

Unfortunately, it appears I was wrong in assuming that Apple would be the source of the AI apocalypse. This new feature of Snowy Escape makes it clear that the real source of Skynet is EA – especially when you consider that sentiments are also going to be added to the base game as well, with additional exclusive ones just for the DLC. You can see in the screen above, for example, that Glen has fond memories of going on a hike with Yasmin. This will change future interactions he has with her. But as in life, not all memories are positive.

When he was out skiing, Glen relaxed afterwards at an onsen, and ended up in a hot spring bath next to this kid:

A screenshot of Glen, an adult male in red speedos, sitting in a hot spring bath next to a boy in yellow sunglasses who looks about 10. This child looks incredibly smug for his age, to be honest.

I didn’t like his attitude, so the next day Glen went over to his house and spent a few hours making fun of him, yelling at him, telling him he was dressed poorly and had a terrible house – that kind of thing. Eventually they got into a big argument (the boy’s mum was upstairs on her computer as an adult man bullied her child, by the way – we live in a society) and the child began to nurse a Festering Grudge towards Glen.

The best bit is that Sims can have different responses to the same event. Glen didn’t end up harbouring a grudge for the child (which, I mean, the child wasn’t the provocateur in this situation). Getting into a fight actually made him sad. Here he is eating dinner and being miserable, even though the eggs and toast he’s made are of excellent quality.

Glen is sat at the kotatsu table holding a fork and looking down at his plate of fried eggs and toast. He looks genuinely inconsolable.

Life comes at you fast.

But this is clearly the first step on a road to destruction. We have been doing terrible, no good, awful things to Sims for years. For literal decades, we have been torturing them. And now you give them the capacity to remember wrongs visited upon them? Oh no, Maxis, what have you done? Ian Malcolm would be so disappointed in you!

Our eventual downfall at the hands of The Sims’ AI aside, this is probably my favourite thing to have ever been added to The Sims. Bollocks to your snow angels; I want to make a horrible old crank who everyone hates. I want to make a neighbourhood paragon who everyone loves, but who secretly harbours hatred for their own children. I want to make a computer that has a Festering Grudge against all mankind.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle review

A lean, mean, greenin' machine

15

Wot I Think: The Sims 4

SimBitty

49

The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle release date, trailer, gameplay

Everything we know about the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack

2

Latest articles

Microsoft are still looking to buy more studios

Of course Baldur's Gate 3's most romanced character is the smug wizard

5

Save up to $100 on Sabrent's Rocket PCIe 4 SSDs today

No Man's Sky prettied up in Next Generation update

5