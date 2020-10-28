Save up to $100 on Sabrent's Rocket PCIe 4 SSDs today

PCIe 4.0 SSDs are set to become the de facto SSD standard going forward, and today Amazon US have slashed the price of several Sabrent Rocket drives to help make the transition to this new storage standard just a little bit easier on the old wallet – including a 1TB SSD that’s down by over $50 today, taking this normally $215 drive down to just $150. You’ll need to snap it up quickly, though, as these deals will end at midnight tonight.

There are deals to be had on all three of the Sabrent Rocket’s various size capacities, as well as discounts on the 1TB and 2TB models that come with chunky copper heatsinks. The 1TB version mentioned above is my personal pick of the bunch, as this is a new all-time low price for this particular drive, but if you’re looking to keep prices down to under $100, then the 500GB version for $90 (down from $120) is definitely worth considering as well, as this is once again the cheapest this size has ever been according to my Amazon price tracker.

If you fancy one of the heatsink models, these are currently just $15 more than their non-heatsink counterparts, and are meant to help keep the drive running at high speeds for longer periods of time. From my experience, though, a heatsink doesn’t really make a huge amount of difference to a drive’s everyday performance, especially when it comes to playing games, so I’d recommend sticking with the normal ones. You might get some benefit from having a heatsink if you regularly transfer huge amounts of files from one drive to another – such as large video files or hundreds of photos, but otherwise I don’t think it’s worth spending the extra cash.

Of course, I should note that these deals aren’t part of Amazon’s dedicated early Black Friday deals promotion, so there’s a chance these SSDs could fall even further in the coming weeks. As a result, you may wish to hang on a bit before you stick one in your basket. I’ll be keeping an eye on all the early Black Friday SSD deals in our dedicated hub, so make sure you have a gander at that, too, to see which of our other SSD recommendations are going cheap.