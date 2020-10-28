Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Sea Of Thieves is hunting shadow skeletons this Halloween

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

28th October 2020 / 5:00PM

A screenshot of some colourful pirate skeletons from Sea Of Thieves.

It’s time to put on your scariest pirating gear, because the Sea Of Thieves Halloween update is here. This year’s Fate Of The Damned event will send you on voyages to discover what happened to some missing Bilge Rat crews. Eerie shadow skeletons will be standing in your way on these adventures, however – it is the spooky season, after all.

Loading into Sea Of Thieves between now and December 9th (huh, a surprisingly long Halloween event, that), you’ll find the many islands of Sea Of Thieves have been dressed for the occasion, with pumpkins and decorations to celebrate the spooks.

To try out the event’s new voyages, you’ll need to head to Larinna who can be found chilling outside the game’s many taverns. She’ll task you with hunting down lost crews by chatting with the game’s various NPCs, who’ll teach you all about freaky rituals used by the game’s pesky skellys.

Completing these voyages will earn you lotsa loot (mostly pricey skulls by the looks of things), as well as unlock Halloween-themed cosmetics so you can have a nice costume party on the seas.

A screenshot of a glowing green Pirate Legends cosmetic from Sea Of Thieves.

Pirate Legends will be able to unlock this absolute belter of an outfit. I think it’s high time I actually try to reach that legendary status.

More challenges and events are on offer to unlock even more cosmetics, too. Over Halloween weekend (Saturday 31st October and Sunday 1st November) the game is holding a Ghoul & Glory event, which will earn you double gold and reputation throughout. Head to the events hub to check it out, and see other ongoing events you can participate in, too. You can also track your progress in these events in-game now as well.

Then, in the premium store, the Pirate Emporium, you can buy skeleton pets (catch ’em in the trailer above). These do cost real-world money, but I have to admit the skeletal cats and dogs look pretty darn cool.

Rare have implemented a few cool improvements this update, too, such as the new Mysterious Note system. When you appear at the start of a session now, notes will be hanging around near you which can direct you to one of the various events or activities across the Sea Of Thieves.

They’ve also added a load of general bug fixes and changes which you can check out right here in the patch notes.

Sea Of Thieves is very good. So good, in fact, we think it’s one of the best pirate games on PC.

Disclosure: My boyfriend works on Sea Of Thieves. I expect I will be playing this very update with him this evening.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Sea of Thieves

A failure, a triumph

53

Best pirate games on PC

A treasure chest of pirate games to plunder

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Sightless Sea Of Thieves streamer plays by following sounds from his crewmates

1

Latest articles

Ghost ships are flying into Hardspace: Shipbreaker

1

Apex Legends trailer shows off season 7's new Olympus map and drivable vehicles

AMD Big Navi: everything you need to know from AMD's RX 6000 and RDNA 2 event

16

Could AMD's Smart Access Memory be the secret sauce of Big Navi?

2