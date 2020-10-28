Ubisoft subscription service coming to Stadia and Amazon Luna

Everyone just wants to be involved with cloud gaming at the moment, don’t they? Ubisoft have announced they’re rebranding their UPlay+ subscription service to Ubisoft+, and they’re whacking it on Amazon Luna on November 10th, then Google Stadia later in the year.

For PC folks the service isn’t changing much from what you might’ve been used to with UPlay+. It costs £13/$15, you’ll have access to a library of loads of Ubi games, and be able to play upcoming new stuff like Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

They say getting one Ubisoft+ subscription will allow you to use it across both Luna and Stadia, too. You won’t need to spend any money on either cloud gaming service separately from that to be able to use Ubisoft+ either.

When Amazon revealed Luna last month, they said it’d be getting a dedicated Ubisoft channel with Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and other Ubi games on the same launch day as other platforms. So it’s probably safe to say this is where Ubisoft+ will live.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Ubisoft+ will allow cross-platform progression, so with games like AssCreed Valhalla, you’ll be able to pick up where you left off from any device you have Stadia or Luna on. Ubi are actually bringing cross saves to consoles and PC generally from tomorrow with the new and improved Ubisoft Connect launcher as well.

Having said that, $15 for a cloud gaming subscription of only Ubi games is rather pricey in my book. Especially considering you’ll only be able get Ubisoft+ on PC and mobile at the start (they’ve made no mention of it coming to consoles just yet). What’s more, competing subscription service Xbox Game Pass for PC is cheaper at £8/$10, has loads more games (better games, at that) and will soon come with an EA Play subscription included at no extra cost.

If you’re still feeling like Ubisoft+ is the one for you, though, it arrives in beta on Amazon Luna on November 10th, and on Stadia later this year.

The service currently has a ton of Assassin’s Creeds and Raymans, not to mention a couple of Annos, the Prince Of Persia series, and loads more. Check out the full library for yourself on the website.