Watch AMD's Big Navi RX 6000 graphics card reveal right here

AMD are revealing their “Big Navi” RX 6000 GPUs today, and you can watch it live right here with us. Taking place at 12pm ET / 4pm GMT today, October 28th, AMD will be giving us our very first look at the new RDNA 2 gaming architecture powering their next-gen graphics cards, and we’ll also hopefully find out their respective prices, release dates and those all-important specs, too.

So far, AMD have only shown us one of their RX 6000 GPUs, pictured above. We’ve seen it as a giant floating render in Fortnite, and we also got a glimpse of it in the flesh when AMD’s CEO Dr Lisa Su showed it off during their Ryzen 5000 reveal earlier in the month. Today’s event, however, should reveal the entire RX 6000 line-up – although quite how many cards we’ll see remains unknown.



AMD’s CEO Dr Lisa Su will be leading the presentation, and she’ll also be joined by AMD’s corporate vice president and general manager Scott Herkelman and Radeon’s senior director Laura Smith. That’s not all, though. After the presentation, AMD will also be releasing another video led by their chief architect of gaming solutions Frank Azor, who will be talking about what a fully next-gen AMD gaming PC – that’s one with their RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 processors – will bring to the table, so you may want to stick around afterwards for another dose of hardware chat if you’re thinking about upgrading your PC soon.

In the mean time, here’s what I’m hoping we’ll see from tonight’s Big Navi reveal. Apart from the cards themselves, the thing I’m most interested in is whether AMD have an answer to Nvidia’s performance boosting DLSS tech. While DLSS (and ray tracing for that matter) still isn’t massively widespread among PC games, it’s become increasingly vital to help maintain a steady frame rate when ray tracing is enabled on their RTX cards. AMD’s RX 6000 GPUs will also have ray tracing support built-in, but they could suffer if AMD don’t have their own upscaling technology to help them compete with their Nvidia rivals.

Personally, given that AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture is also powering both the Xbox Series X and PS5, which also support ray tracing, I’d imagine they must have some kind of upscaling technology up their sleeves, because those consoles simply wouldn’t be able to hit their 4K 60fps targets without it. Unless, of course, AMD’s Big Navi GPUs are just that good that they simply don’t need any kind of upscaling wizardry, but they’d also cost the earth if that was actually true.

That leads me onto my second big point for the night: price. This will be critical, as it could make or break AMD’s entire RX 6000 line-up. As you may recall, AMD released some early 4K benchmark figures for one of their RX 6000 GPUs during their Ryzen 5000 event, and based on my own rough testing at the time, it looks like Nvidia’s RTX 3080 might still have the edge on overall performance. Of course, we don’t know which RX 6000 card AMD used to get those figures, or how much it costs. If it’s more expensive than the RTX 3080, it could be disastrous. If it’s a sizable chunk cheaper, however, then it could end up being quite a tantalising proposition – although given the unexpectedly high prices of AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs, the pricing issue has me worried to say the least.

Still, we’ll hopefully find out for sure later on today, so make sure you set your alarms for 12pm ET / 4pm GMT and bookmark this page so you can watch it all live as it happens.