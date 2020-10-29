Aiden Pearce, protagonist of the original Watch Dogs game, is available to play as in Watch Dogs: Legion. The notably charismatic and fun guy can only be obtained by spending your cash though – here’s how to get Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion.





How to unlock Aiden Pearce in Watch Dogs: Legion

Aiden Pearce is unlockable by purchasing the Season Pass for Watch Dogs: Legion. Nope, you can’t get him without paying a bit extra, although if you go to the Store page and click the Clothing tab, you’ll be able to scroll down to ‘Ubisoft Connect’ and purchase his hat for 60 Ubisoft Club points if you’re using Uplay.

The Watch Dogs: Legion season pass costs £33.99, and for that amount, you also get extra missions, a copy of the original Watch Dogs: Complete Edition, and three other unique characters – Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, Mina, a mind-controlling human experiment, and Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Creed series’ Assassin Order.

You can purchase the season pass in the in-game Store menu, or you can have it from the off by buying the Gold, Ultimate, or Collector’s Editions of the game.

Season Pass content will launch in 2021, according to a Q&A session on Reddit from this month. This means you won’t be able to play as him immediately, but when you do you’ll be able to replay the main campaign having had parts specifically rewritten to give Aiden a reason to play out DedSec’s story along with all the other members of the resistance. This is in addition to 2021’s ‘Bloodline’ expansion that’ll put Aiden in his own unique story with Wrench, that’ll explore his character and give him a compelling romp around London.

That’s how you unlock the coolest hacker boy in gaming history, Aiden Pearce! Once you’ve got him, maybe you’ll want to recruit more Watch Dogs: Legion operatives, or go exploring in search of more Tech Points to upgrade your gear.