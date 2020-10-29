Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Path Of Exile expansion delayed to avoid Cyberpunk 2077

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

29th October 2020 / 9:59AM

A wizard zaps monsters in a Path Of Exile screenshot.

Fine free-to-play action-RPG Path Of Exile had been due to launch its latest expansion on December 11th, but then CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077’s launch by three weeks to December 10th. Recognising that yeah, lots of folks are going to be playing Cyberpunk instead, Exile devs Grinding Gear Games have delayed the 3.13 expansion into January. Sage.

“We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January,” Grinding Gear said in yesterday’s announcement.

They go on to say that they’re really not using this as an excuse, they do still expect to have 3.13 finished by early/mid-December, but y’know, Cyberpunk. So with the extra time between original and delayed launches, they’ll start work on the 3.14 expansion – presumably the plan they’ve had for those weeks all along.

I do like that they openly shrug and say: yeah, Cyberpunk innit. Developers delay launches all the time to dodge big releases and similar games, but tend to dance around it with terse statements, rarely so keen to name the cause.

I’m going to start using this myself. You’re expecting anything from me in December? Don’t worry pal, I’ve pushed it back so you can spend more time with Cyberpunk. You’re welcome!

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 cars: stats for all known vehicles revealed

Stats on all the Cyberpunk 2077 cars revealed so far

Cyberpunk 2077 map: every location in Night City explored

Take a good look at Night City and its Metro system with these maps

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements: minimum and recommended PC specs revealed

What are the requirements for running Cyberpunk 2077 on Low and High settings?

Cyberpunk 2077 classes: every Lifepath explained

Which Lifepath should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077?

1

Latest articles

Final Fantasy XVI's protagonist is named Clive

3

The joy of loving Theseus from Hades

Beefy bois

6

Have You Played... Deep Sky Derelicts?

♫ Open the door, get on the deck, everybody stab a snakeman's neck ♫

5

Best tech and gadget upgrades in Watch Dogs: Legion

What to put your Tech Points into.