Podcast episode 115: the wintery games special

I think we might have split the timeline on this one

After the rip-roaring success that was last week’s episode of The Electronic Wireless Show, where we talked about autumnal games and Matthew and I almost came to blows, this week’s podcast is a sequel. Yes, this week we are discussing our favourite wintery games. There is, obviously, a discussion about what constitutes ‘wintery’, because I think a game being snowy isn’t enough.

Surprisingly, it is Nate who tries to keep on theme this week, and me that goes off on upsetting tangents. Wonders never cease! We also spend some time discussing Skyrim, i.e. whether it is on or off the wintery table. Tangents include the Vic Mignogna lawsuit and whether Judi Dench is an autumn or a winter. Also, thank you to listener Kitku, who sent us a very nice email telling us how great we are.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s Book Club will return…



Links

Skyrim: wintery or not? You decide (we decided).

I contend Heavy Rain is a most wintery game. We also discuss how funny it is, and Matthew mentions Fahrenheit, Quantic Dream’s previous masterpiece. Though they used to be PS4 scloosies, most QD games are now on Steam and/or the Epic Games Store. The studio is also now technically indie, and will be self-publishing their robot morality plays from now on.

What about Frostpunk? Well wintery mate. Boiled alive in a steam execution. Steamcution? Check out the Frostpunk review, and marvel at its place on our best building games list.

Matthew also raises Disco Elysium, apparently his favourite game ever ‘cos he brings it up all the time.

Here’s the first part of the ALAB podcast on the Vic Mignogna ‘weeb wars’.

Here is Lindsay Ellis’s follow up video about the wolf porn lawsuits.

Recommendations this week are the essay collection Howdunit: A Masterclass in Crime Writing by Members of the Detection Club, our hardware editor Katharine’s excellent book Instagram, and 1) seriouslyfish.com for your RPS build-along fishtank, and 2) reusable cloth nappies. I will leave you to guess who recommended what.