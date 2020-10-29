Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Podcast episode 115: the wintery games special

I think we might have split the timeline on this one

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

29th October 2020 / 4:00PM

Featured post A piece of art from bleak building/survival game Frostpunk showing a kind of prospector looking late middle aged man with a greying moustache. He is holding a lantern and looking at a map. Behind him is a street of dilapidated wooden houses, all covered in snow.

After the rip-roaring success that was last week’s episode of The Electronic Wireless Show, where we talked about autumnal games and Matthew and I almost came to blows, this week’s podcast is a sequel. Yes, this week we are discussing our favourite wintery games. There is, obviously, a discussion about what constitutes ‘wintery’, because I think a game being snowy isn’t enough.

Surprisingly, it is Nate who tries to keep on theme this week, and me that goes off on upsetting tangents. Wonders never cease! We also spend some time discussing Skyrim, i.e. whether it is on or off the wintery table. Tangents include the Vic Mignogna lawsuit and whether Judi Dench is an autumn or a winter. Also, thank you to listener Kitku, who sent us a very nice email telling us how great we are.

The Five Nights At Freddy’s Book Club will return…

A screenshot from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim showing the dragon born, back to camera, standing on a snowy mountain. Up in the sky, a dragon is flapping about.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who I expect is very good at making snow angels.

Links
Skyrim: wintery or not? You decide (we decided).

I contend Heavy Rain is a most wintery game. We also discuss how funny it is, and Matthew mentions Fahrenheit, Quantic Dream’s previous masterpiece. Though they used to be PS4 scloosies, most QD games are now on Steam and/or the Epic Games Store. The studio is also now technically indie, and will be self-publishing their robot morality plays from now on.

What about Frostpunk? Well wintery mate. Boiled alive in a steam execution. Steamcution? Check out the Frostpunk review, and marvel at its place on our best building games list.

Matthew also raises Disco Elysium, apparently his favourite game ever ‘cos he brings it up all the time.

Here’s the first part of the ALAB podcast on the Vic Mignogna ‘weeb wars’.

Here is Lindsay Ellis’s follow up video about the wolf porn lawsuits.

Recommendations this week are the essay collection Howdunit: A Masterclass in Crime Writing by Members of the Detection Club, our hardware editor Katharine’s excellent book Instagram, and 1) seriouslyfish.com for your RPS build-along fishtank, and 2) reusable cloth nappies. I will leave you to guess who recommended what.

Who am I?

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

