Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Sekiro adds new outfits and boss rush mode in free update

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

29th October 2020 / 1:59PM

For so long has Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s One-armed Wolf been running and jumping around in the same drab clothes, it’s about time he jazzed up his wardrobe. In the new free update that dropped yesterday, From Software have done exactly that, and added three new outfits. They’re not just giving them to you that easy, though. To unlock two of them, players will need to have a go of the game’s new Gauntlets: a boss rush-style game mode that’ll pit you against a series of Sekiro’s most punishing enemies.

Gauntlets Of Strength can be accessed from the game’s Sculptor’s Idols, and challenge you to fight a series of bosses with no breaks in-between. If you die (I mean properly die) you lose your progress and you’ll have to start again. One of the examples in the announcement is a Gauntlet called Severance, which starts with the Guardian Ape. So that’s me dead before the boss rush has even started, then.

A screenshot of one of the Gauntlets Of Strength in Sekiro. The first boss listed is the Guardian Ape, followed by Great Shinobi, True Monk and Genichiro.

Haha, no thank you.

If you don’t fancy fighting a series of bosses, you can just go against the one in a Reflection Of Strength. You can do these at any time, but it’ll only let you fight bosses you’ve already beaten in your playthrough.

Completing Gauntlets can unlock you two of the three new outfits being added, while the third is earned simply from completing the game once. They’re called Tengu (pictured above), Ashina and Shura.

That’s not all, though. This update’s last cool addition is Remnants, a system to send 30-second recordings of yourself to other players’ worlds. You could use them to show off your cool shinobi moves, or perhaps help others see how to get to a hidden area. When you click on a Remnant, you’ll see a ghost shinobi running around in your world.

They sound a lot like notes in Dark Souls or Bloodborne, and similarly to those games, if a player likes your Remnant and rates it, you’ll gain full health. Now that’s what I call some jolly cooperation.

We think Sekiro is one of the best action games on PC, and, unsurprisingly, one the best games like Dark Souls, too.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Can he do it? Shuriken

73

Sekiro guide - beginners tips and tricks, Divine Confetti, Hidden Tooth

Sekiro 1.04 patch notes - what was introduced in the latest update

Sekiro boss guide - prayer bead locations, mini-boss strategies

Latest articles

A Total War Saga: Troy: Blood & Glory drowns its ancient battles in gore

Podcast episode 115: the wintery games special

I think we might have split the timeline on this one

Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs will launch with new 500-series motherboard chipset

Watch Dogs: Legion guide hub

All our Watch Dogs: Legion guides in one place.