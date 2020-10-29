Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Should I install the HD texture pack in Watch Dogs: Legion?

HD textures in Watch Dogs: Legion.

James Law

Staff Writer

29th October 2020 / 12:01PM

Featured post Player character stands outside the Martlet's Nest in Watch Dogs: Legion.

When you’re installing Watch Dogs: Legion, you’ll have the option to install 20GB worth of HD textures. It’ll put a load of fancy textures in your game, but should you download the HD texture pack?

How to install and uninstall the HD texture pack

The HD texture pack for Watch Dogs: Legion can be accessed from the DLC section of Uplay/Ubisoft Connect. When you first install the game you’ll be given the option to chuck in an extra 20GB download for some ‘HD textures’. If you refuse to download it, you can find it again under the ‘Owned DLC’ tab on the game page. Here, it’ll be shown alongside the other Watch Dogs: Legion DLC you’ve purchased.

It’s an extra few gigabytes though, so make sure you check your hard drive for storage. If you need to get rid of it, just go to the same DLC tab and click the ‘uninstall’ button – the game app will have to be closed for you to do this.

Should I install the Watch Dogs: Legion HD texture pack?

The HD texture pack didn’t make much difference on my hardware, as I’ve been playing Watch Dogs: Legion on pretty middle-of-the-road hardware. However, if you’re planning on playing the game in 4k at maximum settings, it’ll be well worth getting the extra textures installed.

Of course, if you have the space spare, you might as well add the texture pack. It didn’t slow down my game any noticeable amount, so there’s not really a huge downside. Don’t worry if you have no spare hard drive space though – it’s purely optional and the streets of London look lovely regardless.

Now you’ve put that to bed, why not check out more Watch Dogs: Legion guides? We have all sorts, from tips on getting more Tech Points to advice on how to recruit new operatives.

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

