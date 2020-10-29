Mystery Steam Reviews has pirates, parents and meltdowns, as we go underwater

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

The PC Gaming Weekspot has everything you could ever want from a weekly video podcast about PC gaming. We chat all the latest news, we review the newest games, and we get cross with one another while we try to guess video games from just their Steam reviews.

This week is an emotional rollercoaster.

Since it began, every edition of Mystery Steam Reviews has focused on specific years, but we’re trying something a little different this week. We’ve decided to test each other with video games that have a water-based setting. So, think games that are set underwater or have a large liquid-y element to them in some way shape or form.



We may return to years at some point in the future, but getting wet was such a success that we’re going to continue choosing themes for the time being. Next week, every game must be set in the United Kingdom. There’s some wiggle room: you can’t choose an F1 game and claim Silverstone makes it eligible, but you can choose a globetrotting game that contains a memorable mission/s set in Britain. Yeah… I can see this causing problems, too. At least we can refer back to The Rule Bible™ if there are any issues.

It might be difficult to gather your own thoughts while we’re screaming at one another, but I’d love to know how many answers you got right. Jump into the comments section, so people can praise you for going six for six. But if you want some real adulation, stick some links to your terrific Tarrant impressions in the comments.

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. Matthew gave a vocal version of his Ghostrunner runner, I spoke about how much I enjoyed Little Nightmares 2, and we chatted about what could be next for Kojima Productions.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. It contained a Far Cry 3 clue that divided the nation.