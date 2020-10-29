Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Stellaris's new Necroids are building a deathless stellar empire

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

29th October 2020 / 5:02PM

What’s the point of forging an eternal space empire if you’re not around to see it? Why let a pesky thing like mortality ruin your timeless dominion over the cosmos? Such things don’t concern Stellaris‘s newest band of ramblin’ shamblin’ undead aliens, The Necroids, descending upon the galaxy in today’s new Species Pack. ‘Tis the season for an undead apocalypse, after all.

Of course, it’s no good laying out your plans for conquest if loading times kill you first. Fortunately, the Necroids arrive alongside a free update that’s set to dramatically improve Stellaris’s load times.

Obviously inspired by Vin Diesel classic The Chronicles Of Riddick, the Necromongers Necroids are a new species archetype, complete with their own portraits, backdrops, names and ship designs. A nice batch of visuals and themes to help you lean into the role of the most ghoulish rascals in the galaxy, sure, but evil requires more than just a scary face.

A new Origin, Necrophage, grants you one primary species that subsumes all it comes into contact with, with a number of civic options for ensnaring the masses in their tombs. Death Cults let you sacrifice populations to enable powerful edicts, while grand reanimated armies let you throw walls of zombies up against enemies without worrying too much over bodycount. All things considered, improving planetary stability by erecting monuments on tomb worlds actually sounds quite pleasant.

As a simple species pack and not a full-blown expansion, that’s about it for the Necroids DLC. As a nice bonus, however, today also brings in the 2.8 “Butler” update. True to its name, the patch notes include a massive list of bug fixes, AI improvements, tweaks and changes. Most important of all, however, are “greatly improved startup and load times”.

Considering I often give up on Stellaris after 5 minutes stuck in startup, I might even be convinced to give the game another shot. The Necroids Species Pack is out now on Steam, GOG and the Microsoft Store for £5.79/€7.99/$7.99.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Apocalypse

Fresh start

62

Wot I Think - Stellaris: Utopia

A great free update, a good DLC

29

Wot I Think: Stellaris - Leviathans

Space Dragons & UI Improvements

56

Wot I Think: Stellaris

Supergiant or electroweak?

96

Latest articles

World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands dives into the afterlife next month

Does Watch Dogs Legion contain a single NPC I could bear to hang out with?

Crisis On Infinite Geezers

1

This free pumpkin festival game is the best thing to happen all Halloween

Watch Dogs: Legion sells in-game cash for real money

1