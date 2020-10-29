Watch Dogs: Legion guide hub
All our Watch Dogs: Legion guides in one place.
We’ve put together all kinds of guides on Watch Dogs: Legion, and it’s easy to lose your way in the techno-futuristic world of sort-of-London. No worries though – I got you. Here’s the Rock Paper Shotgun Watch Dogs: Legion guide hub, constantly updated for your convenience.
Watch Dogs: Legion is fairly easy to pick up and play for connoisseurs of action games. Still, there’s always some stuff that won’t be immediately clear thanks to the technological setting of the game. Here’s an ever-evolving list hub for Rock Paper Shotgun’s Watch Dogs: Legion guides.
- Aiden Pearce is an unlockable character with Watch Dogs: Legion’s season pass. For more information on what you get and when you can get him, have a look at our page on how to unlock Aiden Pearce.
- There’s some absolute bangers on Watch Dogs: Legion’s soundtrack. You have Stormzy, obviously, and a bit of Lily Allen, but you also get footy anthem Three Lions to blast out of your hijacked taxi while escaping from the coppers. Check out our page for a full list of all Watch Dogs: Legion soundtrack songs.
- Tech Points are an important part of unlocking kit and progressing in Watch Dogs: Legion, but they can be tough to come by sometimes. Here’s our guide for the best ways to earn Tech Points in Watch Dogs: Legion.
- What to spend Tech Points on though? There are so many pieces of kit to upgrade, so check out our page on Watch Dogs: Legion’s best tech and gadget upgrades.
- The ‘Play as Anyone’ mechanic is key to the game’s narrative. You’ll need to go out of your way to expand DedSec though, so here’s how you can unlock and recruit new operatives in Watch Dogs: Legion.
- There’s all manner of extra content in Legion, from new operatives to extra in-game cash. Here’s a rundown of all DLC available in Watch Dogs: Legion.
- When installing the game, you might be asked whether or not you want to install HD textures. Here’s everything you need to know about Watch Dogs: Legion’s HD texture pack.
- The game is adding co-op and PvP modes soon – here’s what we know about the Watch Dogs: Legion online and multiplayer modes.
- You might run into this issue when playing Watch Dogs: Legion – I know I did. Here’s how to fix the can’t-move bug in Watch Dogs: Legion.
That’s all for our guide hub on Watch Dogs: Legion, but check back for more once we’ve put more guides together! We have plenty more for you to check out too, including Nate’s Watch Dogs: Legion review and the news of an early performance hotfix for the game.
