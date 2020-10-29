What songs are on the soundtrack for Watch Dogs: Legion?
All the songs in Watch Dogs: Legion.
Watch Dogs: Legion includes numerous bangers from the UK music scene, from footy classics to Big Shaq. There’s even a Bring Me The Horizon song in there. They’ll play all over the city of London when you’re exploring – most notably on the radio in cars, but you’ll also hear them in shops and pubs all around the gaff. Here’s a list of the songs on Watch Dogs: Legion’s soundtrack.
Watch Dogs: Legion song list
Whether you fancy a bit of Beethoven or feel like bopping along to Busted, the Watch Dogs: Legion soundtrack probably has something you’re into as you wander around recruiting strangers into DedSec. We’ll update the list as the game goes on, but here’s a list of all the songs we know about in Watch Dogs: Legion.
- Alt-J – Breezeblocks
- Anaal Nathrakh – Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion
- Angel Witch – Death From Andromeda
- Apollo Junction – Begin
- Architects – Hereafter
- Bad Sounds – Milk It
- Baddiel, Skinner, & The Lightning Seeds – Three Lions
- Beethoven – Symphony No. 9
- Big Shaq – Man Don’t Dance
- Biomechanical – The Empires of the Worlds
- Black Honey – Hello Today
- Bloc Party – Banquet
- Blur – Song 2
- BONES UK – Creature
- Boston Manor – Hate You
- Breton – Titan
- Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA
- Busted – Reunion
- Coax – Over It
- Continents – Life of Misery
- Curbi – Polar
- Daniel Blume – Tonight
- Demons of Ruby Mae – Synesthesia
- Diamond Eyes – Run Away
- Everyone You Know – Sinners
- Fatboy Slim – The Rockafeller Skank
- Foals – Exits
- Foals – In Degrees
- Frank Turner – Recovery
- Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.
- Haggard Cat – Grave Digger
- HitRecord – I Am Your Virus
- HitRecord – Riot
- HitRecord – Rise for War
- Inja vs. Whiney – Crooked Flex
- Isaiah Dreads – Chill
- Janus Stark – Enemy Lines
- KSI & Randolph – Red Alert
- Lady Leshurr – Queen’s Speech, Ep. 4
- Lily Allen – Fuck You
- Metrik – Cadence (Metrik Goes Halftime Remix)
- Monico Blonde – Breathe
- Mozart – Requiem
- Mozart – Symphony No. 40
- Muse – Bliss
- Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain
- Muzzy – In The Night (feat. Sullivan King)
- New Gen – Man of the Hour (ft. Jevon)
- Richard Wagner – Ride of the Valkyries
- Sam Fender – Spice
- Savage Messiah – Hellblazer
- Shiners – Pressure
- Slumberjack & Machine Age – Daggers
- Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
- Stormzy (feat. Tina Major9) – Rainfall
- Stormzy – Big for Your Boots
- The Libertines – Up the Bracket
- The Prodigy – Light Up the Sky
- Tokyo Taboo – Make It Out Alive
- YONAKA – Fired Up
At the moment, I haven’t seen an option to choose a specific playlist like the Saints Row games allow you to do, which is a shame because putting Baddiel, Skinner, & The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions on repeat is literally all I’d do given the option. Still though, there’s enough variety here that at some point, a car you steal is going to give you an absolute bop.
We’ll keep you updated with any more tracks found in the game! Until then, why not check out more of our pages on the game, including Watch Dogs: Legion’s best tech upgrades to make, as well as how to fix the bug that stops your character from moving.
