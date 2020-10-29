What songs are on the soundtrack for Watch Dogs: Legion?

Watch Dogs: Legion includes numerous bangers from the UK music scene, from footy classics to Big Shaq. There’s even a Bring Me The Horizon song in there. They’ll play all over the city of London when you’re exploring – most notably on the radio in cars, but you’ll also hear them in shops and pubs all around the gaff. Here’s a list of the songs on Watch Dogs: Legion’s soundtrack.



Watch Dogs: Legion song list

Whether you fancy a bit of Beethoven or feel like bopping along to Busted, the Watch Dogs: Legion soundtrack probably has something you’re into as you wander around recruiting strangers into DedSec. We’ll update the list as the game goes on, but here’s a list of all the songs we know about in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Alt-J – Breezeblocks

Anaal Nathrakh – Hold Your Children Close and Pray for Oblivion

Angel Witch – Death From Andromeda

Apollo Junction – Begin

Architects – Hereafter

Bad Sounds – Milk It

Baddiel, Skinner, & The Lightning Seeds – Three Lions

Beethoven – Symphony No. 9

Big Shaq – Man Don’t Dance

Biomechanical – The Empires of the Worlds

Black Honey – Hello Today

Bloc Party – Banquet

Blur – Song 2

BONES UK – Creature

Boston Manor – Hate You

Breton – Titan

Bring Me the Horizon – MANTRA

Busted – Reunion

Coax – Over It

Continents – Life of Misery

Curbi – Polar

Daniel Blume – Tonight

Demons of Ruby Mae – Synesthesia

Diamond Eyes – Run Away

Everyone You Know – Sinners

Fatboy Slim – The Rockafeller Skank

Foals – Exits

Foals – In Degrees

Frank Turner – Recovery

Gorillaz – Feel Good Inc.

Haggard Cat – Grave Digger

HitRecord – I Am Your Virus

HitRecord – Riot

HitRecord – Rise for War

Inja vs. Whiney – Crooked Flex

Isaiah Dreads – Chill

Janus Stark – Enemy Lines

KSI & Randolph – Red Alert

Lady Leshurr – Queen’s Speech, Ep. 4

Lily Allen – Fuck You

Metrik – Cadence (Metrik Goes Halftime Remix)

Monico Blonde – Breathe

Mozart – Requiem

Mozart – Symphony No. 40

Muse – Bliss

Mussorgsky – Night on Bald Mountain

Muzzy – In The Night (feat. Sullivan King)

New Gen – Man of the Hour (ft. Jevon)

Richard Wagner – Ride of the Valkyries

Sam Fender – Spice

Savage Messiah – Hellblazer

Shiners – Pressure

Slumberjack & Machine Age – Daggers

Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster

Stormzy (feat. Tina Major9) – Rainfall

Stormzy – Big for Your Boots

The Libertines – Up the Bracket

The Prodigy – Light Up the Sky

Tokyo Taboo – Make It Out Alive

YONAKA – Fired Up

At the moment, I haven’t seen an option to choose a specific playlist like the Saints Row games allow you to do, which is a shame because putting Baddiel, Skinner, & The Lightning Seeds’ Three Lions on repeat is literally all I’d do given the option. Still though, there’s enough variety here that at some point, a car you steal is going to give you an absolute bop.

We’ll keep you updated with any more tracks found in the game! Until then, why not check out more of our pages on the game, including Watch Dogs: Legion’s best tech upgrades to make, as well as how to fix the bug that stops your character from moving.