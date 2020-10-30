Black Friday 2020 PC gaming deals: the best deals you can get right now ahead of November 27th

Black Friday 2020 is almost here. While the day itself isn’t until November 27th this year, several retailers started their Black Friday PC gaming deals earlier this week, meaning you can pick up a bargain right now in order to beat the rush. Most of the best PC gaming deals will still be clustered around the two weeks leading up to Black Friday proper, but to help you make the most of all these early Black Friday deals taking place, I’ve rounded them all up below so they’re in one handy location.

To help make browsing our massive Black Friday PC gaming deals hub that bit easier, I’ve divided all of the best early Black Friday deals into their respective component category – and you can jump straight to each one by clicking the navigation links to your right. As with previous years, Black Friday can be a great time to nab some great PC gaming deals – particularly if you’re thinking about building a new PC soon or treating yourself to a long-awaited upgrade. All manner of PC components were up for grabs during last year’s Black Friday sale, from graphics cards and gaming monitors to SSDs and mice and keyboards, and we expect to see a similar spread of deals this year, too.

Given the number of new hardware launches we’ve had this year, Black Friday 2020 could give us a motherlode of great deals. Don’t expect to get a new RTX 3080 for half price or anything (if you can even find one in stock, that is), but if you’re looking to pick up some of last year’s best gaming CPUs or best gaming headsets on the cheap, then this could be a great time to do it.

You can also find all of the deals mentioned below in our dedicated Black Friday deals hubs, which we’ll be updating regularly with new deals over the coming weeks. Here they are in full:

Black Friday graphics card deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday CPU deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday SSD deals

UK deals:

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550

US deals:

Black Friday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

This is a great price for a 2560×1440 gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a new all-time low on this particular monitor. Its previous lowest price was £290, making this a proper Black Friday bargain.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

A newer version of the CJG5 above, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 adds in HDR10 support and has a much more pronounced curve thanks to its curvature radius of 1000R. Still, at just £30 more than the older CJG5, the extra HDR and Freesync Premium support make it well worth considering.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel

Another 1000R curved monitor, this small 24in, 1080p monitor is about as cheap and cheerful as they come. It only has a fixed stand and a 75Hz refresh rate, but if you can’t stretch to one of Samsung’s £200 1440p monitors above, this is a decent saving.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel

A larger version of the T55 above, this monitor stretches the same 1080p resolution across a 27in panel – which is fine for gaming, but a bit on the fuzzy side for lots of work. If you need a monitor both work and play, get the CJG5 above for just another £30.

US deals:

Black Friday gaming mouse deals

UK deals:

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder V2 – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £70)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Elite – £64 from Currys PC World (down from £90)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper – £54 from Currys PC World (down from £80)

Mouse specs:

20,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless – £110 from Currys PC World (down from £130)

US deals:

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday gaming headset deals

UK deals:

Read our Fnatic React review for more info

One of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Fnatic React is a great all-round gaming headset – especially at almost £20 off its usual price. Its audio is great, it’s comfy and it has a good microphone, and a great bargain at its current price.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, you are at least getting (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices at Currys right now.

US deals:

Black Friday RAM deals

UK deals:

US deals:

Black Friday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 2.09kg

While a saving of £100 might now seem like much, this is the same price this RTX 2070-powered Blade 15 laptop fell to over Amazon Prime Day this year, so it’s still a pretty decent bargain all things considered. If you want to be able to play games on max settings at 60fps or above, this is a great choice.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 256GB SSD, 2.09kg

If you’re less fussed about hitting those high refresh rates in today’s biggest games, this slightly less powerful version of the Blade 15 is also £100 off right now. Based on other GTX 1660 Ti laptops I’ve tested, you should still be able to reach 60fps on high to max settings in most of today’s blockbusters with this laptop, although its 256GB SSD doesn’t leave much room for lots of simultaneous installations.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Super, 512GB SSD, 2.14kg

While most of its specs are very similar to the base Blade 15 listed above, the Blade Advanced 15 adds a 300Hz refresh rate display to the mix, and a more powerful processor. Probably overkill for most people – especially when you’ll only be able to hit anywhere near 300Hz in a very select number of online competitive shooters such as Fortnite and Valorant, but £200 off is still a reasonable saving.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2080 Super, 1TB SSD, 2.14kg

Also £200 off, this is an even more powerful version of the Blade Advanced 15 listed above, raising the graphics chip to an RTX 2080 Super and doubling the storage. Again, I think most people will be perfectly fine with a regular Blade 15 out of all of these deals, but if you’re desperate to have the best-specced laptop money can buy, this is it.

Specs: 17.3in, 1920×1080, 300Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 512GB SSD, 2.75kg

If you’re after a desktop replacement laptop, this RTX 2070-powered Blade Pro 17 is currently £100 off as part of the same Razer Gaming Week sale like the laptops above. Not a massive saving considering you can get a similarly specced Blade Advanced 15 for £100 less, but if you like big screen laptops, this is worth considering.

Specs: 13.3in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD, 1.42kg

Alternatively, if you’re after a diddy little gaming laptop, then this Stealth 13 is £200 off as well. It’s the same price as the GTX 1660 Ti-powered Blade 15, which is more powerful than this, but the Stealth 13 is a lot more portable and easier to move around the house / outdoors. There was a 60Hz model that dropped to £1249 over Prime Day, but this one doubles that to a much smoother 120Hz.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Dell have also shaved 15% off a bunch of their G5 and G7 gaming laptops with the early Black Friday promo code “SAVE15”, and this G5 15 is arguably the best of the bunch. It’s rare to find a new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in a laptop around the £1000 mark, and the rest of its spec is great, too.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD, 2.34kg

A more powerful version of the G5 15 above, this adds an RTX 2070 graphics chip to the mix and a 1TB SSD. It will be much better able to make full use of that 144Hz refresh rate display, too – and at just over £232 off, it’s a great deal.

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 144Hz IPS display, Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060, 512GB SSD, 2.34kg

Another great deal in Dell’s early Black Friday deals, this is an RTX 2060 model of Dell’s flagship G7 15 laptop. A very similar spec to the GTX 1660 Ti-powered G5 15 above, but this has a faster graphics chip to help you make the most of that high refresh rate display.

US deals:

Specs: 15.6in, 1920×1080, 120Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS, 16GB RAM, RTX 2060 (Max-Q), 1TB SSD, 1.65kg

Currently $250 off, this is a fantastic deal for this Ryzen 9 and RTX 2060 gaming laptop, and it falls under Best Buy’s Black Friday guarantee, too, so it won’t fall lower over Black Friday proper. I recently reviewed its larger Intel-based sibling, the ROG Zephyrus M15, which was quite noisy under load but otherwise a very good laptop.

How to get a good Black Friday deal

Install a price-tracker

The best way to see if you’re getting a good Black Friday deal – on Amazon, at least – is to install a price tracker extension in your web browser. I use CamelCamelCamel and Keepa for Chrome when I’m writing about deals for RPS, and they’re extremely useful to see how prices for individual products have changed over time. The former hasn’t been tracking as many Amazon products since the start of the pandemic, so you may wish to stick with Keepa (which is also available for other web browsers) instead to get the best information.

Alas, tracking prices on other websites is much harder unless you start making (and checking) your own dedicated list. However, even if you want to avoid Amazon like the plague, installing a tracker like Keepa can still be a useful tool to help you check deals elsewhere. Amazon hardware prices are usually a pretty good barometer of how much things have cost over time, for example, and Keepa lets you look back at some pretty historic pricing information, too. You can filter it to show prices from the last week, last month, the last three months, the last year, or even the entire product’s pricing history if you want the complete lowdown. As a result, you can use this information to compare with other deals you see around the web to help you get a good price – even if you don’t end up shopping at Amazon.

Follow our detailed deals coverage for all the best discounts

Myself and the wider RPS team will be keeping track of all the best Black Friday deals as we get closer to the big day, so be sure to check the RPS homepage, our dedicated Black Friday deals hub and our games and hardware deals page where we’ll be rounding up all the best discounts as they get released.