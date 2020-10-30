Call Of Duty: Warzone will begin adding Cold War weapons and operators in December

We already know that Activision are planning to inject their free-to-play battle royale ’em up Call Of Duty: Warzone with content from the next not-free game Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Activision have now given a rough timeline, saying that Verdansk will begin adding Cold War content when Black Ops season one launches in December.

In their third quarter earnings call for 2020, Activision answered some questions about Warzone’s future will look when hitched to Cold War’s horse. “Starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone,” says Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre. “We’ll bring Black Ops Cold War’s characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience along with substantial new content, ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise’s premium content.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



“Black Ops Battle Pass content and store content will also work across Black Ops and Warzone,” Activision Publishing president Rob Kostich says later in the call. “Players, of course, can continue to use their Modern Warfare content in Warzone once Black Ops launches, and as a result, one cool feature that players will see is that they’ll be able to choose either their Black Ops load outs or their Modern Warfare load outs in Warzone for their game play, and this is just one example on how Warzone is going to expand and evolve over time.”

Kostich says that Activision will be revealing more details about the ties between Black Ops and Warzone in the next couple weeks.

Although we don’t know when a new Cold War-themed map might make its way to Warzone, a dataminer has uncovered video clips of what they believe are Cold War maps meant for Warzone.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on Battle.net on November 13th.