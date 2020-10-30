Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists and song list revealed

Take a look at all the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

30th October 2020 / 1:07PM

Ever since the 2013 Cyberpunk 2077 teaser trailer, we’ve known that the game was going to have one banging soundtrack. The music of CD Projekt Red’s extremely ambitious RPG has been the topic of much excitement and discussion, so we thought we’d put together this quick Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack guide, which will walk you through the diverse selection of musical artists and songs that are known to be in the game.

Note: please bear in mind that the information in this Cyberpunk 2077 guide is based on pre-release material, and may change upon release. We'll be working hard to update all our guides with the latest details once we get our hands on the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack artists

Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack is a wild, dark, and exciting mix of genres, bouncing between rock, punk, hip-hop, and rap with an electronic undertone riding throughout nearly every track. CD Projekt Red have accomplished this with the help of a varied cast of musical artists from many different backgrounds. The above video reveals some of the artists that have worked on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack, to supplement the below list:

  • A$AP Rocky
  • COS and CONWAY
  • Deadly Hunta
  • Gazelle Twin
  • Grimes
  • Ilan Rubin
  • Nina Kraviz
  • Rat Boy
  • Raney Shockne
  • Refused
  • Richard Devine
  • Run the Jewels
  • Tina Guo

Special mention to Refused, who are filling the shoes of in-game fictional band “Samurai”. Why do we care? Because their lead singer was none other than Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves’s character who will accompany you on your journey throughout Cyberpunk 2077. Pretty cool stuff. I only hope that when you turn on the radio in your car and Samurai comes on, Johnny gives a few choice remarks on the situation.

A screenshot from a Cyberpunk 2077 trailer of a girl with a cybernetic face and no jaw, showcasing the extent to which cyberware is used in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 song list

Prospective players have slowly been drip-fed songs from the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack in the leadup to the game’s release. Below we’ve collated all the songs revealed so far on the Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel which form part of the game’s soundtrack. Take a look:

  • Hole In The Sun by Point Break Candy (Raney Shockne feat. COS and CONWAY)
  • A Like Supreme by SAMURAI (Refused)
  • The Ballad of Buck Ravers by SAMURAI (Refused)
  • Grimes – 4ÆM
  • Never Fade Away by SAMURAI (Refused)
  • Chippin’ In by SAMURAI (Refused)

You’ll be able to switch to one of various radio stations while driving through Night City, and listen to many (or possibly any) of the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. If that thought excites you, you’d best also check out our Cyberpunk 2077 cars & vehicles guide and pick out your vehicle of choice now.

Alright, that’s everything we have so far on the topic of the Cyberpunk soundtrack. But if you’re after more information on CD Projekt Red’s RPG, be sure to check out our guides on Cyberpunk 2077 character creation and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer!

