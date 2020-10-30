The Dark Pictures Anthology continues with Little Hope today

Supermassive Games, the makers of Until Dawn, return today with a new branching horror story, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. This time, they’re sending hapless students to an abandoned American town with a dark history of witch trials. Oh you bet they’re getting a spooking! It supports co-op so your pals can join in making foolish decisions leading to their deaths too, make a real Halloween of it.



“4 college students and their professor become stranded in the abandoned town of Little Hope,” the blurb blasts. “Trapped by an impenetrable fog they try desperately to escape whilst witnessing terrifying visions from the past. They must figure out the motivation of these apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell.”

Little Hope had been due in summer but the pandemic saw it delayed. This did mean it could launch the day before Halloween (Halloweeneen?), so that’s something.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is out now on Steam for £25/€30/$30. Or it’s £34/€41/$41 for a discounted bundle with the first Dark Picture, Man Of Medan, too. The game’s on PS4 and Xbone too.

Sin Vega’s Man Of Medan review quite liked the first chapter, getting spooked and exploring the many potential paths of the story – though that did make wandering around dingy corridors a bit of a drudge. Fingers crossed this ghost town is more interesting? Initial reviews from players seem to dig it more than Medan. We’ve sent Alice Bee to get spooked so we should hear more soon. If she’s ever seen again.