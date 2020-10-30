Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

The Dark Pictures Anthology continues with Little Hope today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th October 2020 / 1:46PM

The cheery storyteller of The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Supermassive Games, the makers of Until Dawn, return today with a new branching horror story, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. This time, they’re sending hapless students to an abandoned American town with a dark history of witch trials. Oh you bet they’re getting a spooking! It supports co-op so your pals can join in making foolish decisions leading to their deaths too, make a real Halloween of it.

“4 college students and their professor become stranded in the abandoned town of Little Hope,” the blurb blasts. “Trapped by an impenetrable fog they try desperately to escape whilst witnessing terrifying visions from the past. They must figure out the motivation of these apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell.”

Little Hope had been due in summer but the pandemic saw it delayed. This did mean it could launch the day before Halloween (Halloweeneen?), so that’s something.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is out now on Steam for £25/€30/$30. Or it’s £34/€41/$41 for a discounted bundle with the first Dark Picture, Man Of Medan, too. The game’s on PS4 and Xbone too.

Sin Vega’s Man Of Medan review quite liked the first chapter, getting spooked and exploring the many potential paths of the story – though that did make wandering around dingy corridors a bit of a drudge. Fingers crossed this ghost town is more interesting? Initial reviews from players seem to dig it more than Medan. We’ve sent Alice Bee to get spooked so we should hear more soon. If she’s ever seen again.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Dark Pictures Anthology - Little Hope is due on October 30th

The next Dark Pictures Anthology chapter shows off seven minutes of spooks

3

The Dark Pictures Anthology's witchy second chapter is delayed

The next Dark Pictures Anthology episode tackles wicked witches this summer

3

Latest articles

A photo tour of London's best landmarks in Watch Dogs: Legion

(via a fictional drunk man)

3

Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: artists and song list revealed

Take a look at all the songs in the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack

The Flare Path talks to Ryan Hewer

“Bad wears many hats in Rogue State: Revolution”

2

The Foxer

21