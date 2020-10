Roman thinks you’re ready for Rithmetic Foxers. Below are three equations disguised as picture sequences. Each pic represents a number (For example a photo of The Flying Scotsman might signify 4472, 462, or 3). It’s your job to identify the mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication or division) indicated by the lettered squares. The BIDMAS rule applies. If a solution involves brackets or indices, Roman will mention it.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: drugs (defoxed by phlebas)

BHANG (a_monk)

BREAKING BAD (a_monk)

CARTEL (ylla, phlebas)

DE QUINCEY (phlebas)

FENTANYL (ylla)

FURTHUR (a_monk)

HOT KNIVES (phlebas)

JUST SAY NO (a_monk)

KHAT (Viscount)

MESOLIMBIC PATHWAY (a_monk)

MULE (phlebas)

OD (a_monk)

OPIUM LAMP (phlebas, a_monk)

PERVITIN (a_monk)

PUSHER (Viscount)

SHROOM (a_monk)

SOMA (Viscount)

THC (a_monk)