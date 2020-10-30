Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

The Foxer

Tim Stone

30th October 2020 / 1:00PM

Roman thinks you’re ready for Rithmetic Foxers. Below are three equations disguised as picture sequences. Each pic represents a number (For example a photo of The Flying Scotsman might signify 4472, 462, or 3). It’s your job to identify the mathematical operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication or division) indicated by the lettered squares. The BIDMAS rule applies. If a solution involves brackets or indices, Roman will mention it.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s hive foxer theme: drugs (defoxed by phlebas)

BHANG (a_monk)
BREAKING BAD (a_monk)
CARTEL (ylla, phlebas)
DE QUINCEY (phlebas)
FENTANYL (ylla)
FURTHUR (a_monk)
HOT KNIVES (phlebas)
JUST SAY NO (a_monk)
KHAT (Viscount)
MESOLIMBIC PATHWAY (a_monk)
MULE (phlebas)
OD (a_monk)
OPIUM LAMP (phlebas, a_monk)
PERVITIN (a_monk)
PUSHER (Viscount)
SHROOM (a_monk)
SOMA (Viscount)
THC (a_monk)

Tim Stone

