Watch Dogs: Legion mask locations - annotated map showing where to find all masks

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you’re able to explore the world to pick up special masks for use when you’re doing illegal DedSec stuff to avoid being recognised. There are special ones to find around the city of London though, so here’s all the mask locations in Watch Dogs: Legion.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Watch Dogs: Legion all mask locations map

Look around for blue parcel fox boxes (they have a DPD-looking logo) and interact with them to find masks all over the place. As far as I’m aware, all the available masks are marked, but let me know if I’ve missed any! Check out the maps below for all of the locations – the bottom map shows the south end of Lambeth, as well as Nine Elms.

A lot of these areas are hostile and locked down, so either be prepared for a sneak/scrap or get a recruited operative out with uniformed access to avoid detection. Usually, you’ll find Tech Points in these areas too, so keep an eye out.

Watch Dogs: Legion mask list

Here’s a list of all the masks we’ve got in Watch Dogs: Legion, with a short description of how to get each of them. We’ll keep you updated as we find more!

Pig Mask – upon arrival at the DedSec hideout, find a mask box on the ground after going up the stairs to reboot Bagley

Gas Mask – available from beginning

Soldier Mask – available from beginning

Red and Black Face Mask – available from beginning

Helm of Sparta – purchasable from Ubisoft Connect

Ubisoft Mask – purchasable from Ubisoft Connect

Union Jack Mask – reward for story mission

Box Head Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

Skull Crown Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

Cat Eyes Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

Fancy Soldier Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

Red and White Geometric Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

Purple Skull Mask – comes with Ultimate Edition

LDN Soldier Mask – in Islington & Hackney’s Museum of the Home, this is one of the few non-restricted areas. Chuck a Spiderbot inside to get it

Golden Soldier Mask – pop on a cargo drone and go to the top of St Paul’s Cathedral for this one

Box Head Mask 2 – found in Camden Market, you’ll have to get to the roof

Box Head Mask 3 – head into St. Pancras International station and find it in a restricted corner

Box Head Mask 4 – head over to The Xcess near Elephant and Castle station

Black Visor Gas Mask – go under London Bridge (a cargo drone is nice and easy) and chuck a Spiderbot on the walkway

White Visor Gas Mask – Albion’s Tidis building in Southwark can be accessed for this mask

Blue Visor Gas Mask – Clan Kelley’s Rotherhithe Docks can be infiltrated with either a Kelley uniform or looking like a standard construction worker

White Gas Mask – as you rescue a freedom fighter in Westminster, fully search the whole building to find this mask

Pink Pig Mask – use a Spiderbot to grab this one near London Bridge

Silver Pig Mask – find it just to the south-west of your DedSec hideout

Golden Pig Mask – found opposite the US Embassy in Nine Elms

Rabbit Cloth Mask – look in the far South West of the map – this one is found in The Battersea

Lipstick Cloth Mask – pop over to Thorne’s Felts, a small, guarded Clan Kelley location

Crown Skull Mask – find this one near Buckingham Palace – recruit an operative who can dress as a Palace Guard to make it easier

Blank White Mask – go to Tower Hamlets’ Helmsmans Tracks, and hack your way through the bypass

Fractured Red Mask – descend the Nexus Tower in Southwark

Lion Gargoyle Mask – find this in the Albion base just north of Waterloo Bridge

White Rabbit Clan Mask – chuck a Spiderbot upstairs at Islington & Hackney’s World of Tomorrow

White Rabbit Clan Mask 2 – find this one on the roof of the Martlet’s Nest pub

£ Sign Gas Mask – found just below the North side of Golden Jubilee Bridge in New Scotland Yard

Knight’s Helmet – found in Downing Street, just North of your hideout

Black Knight Helmet – in North East Tower Hamlets, head to the corner of Cemetery Park, putting a Spiderbot through the vents

Lion Knight Helmet – use a Spiderbot to reach it in the MI-6 Building

Buckethead-Looking Helmet – get to the roof of The Mix in Southwark

Scratched Knight Helmet – get into the cabin at the bottom of The London Lens by unlocking it with a Spiderbot

White Valve Gas Mask – head to the London Carriage Service and sneak to the bottom floor – Spiderbots are good for this

Orange Valve Gas Mask – found in Albion’s European Processing Centre (the big stadium)

Orange Goggles Gas Mask – you’ll have to sneak deep into the Albion Internment Centre in the North-West area of Camden

Yellow Bulldog Mask – find this one in Clan Kelley’s Southwark Incinerator

White Goggles Gas Mask – get through the vents with a Spiderbot in the Walkie Talkie building in the City of London

Brown Goggles Gas Mask – bring your Spiderbot into Mary Kelley’s Sandstone Residence

Black Goggles Gas Mask – on the roof of the Brixton Barrier Block

Skull Candle Mask – just South of your safehouse, Clan Kelley’s perry Harris Redevelopment area houses this one up on the scaffolding

Scratched Riot Helmet – found in the Brixton Recreation Centre

That’s all for our guide on all the locations for the masks! Check out more of our pages for handy tips though, including our tips on taking photos in Watch Dogs: Legion, as well as everything you need to know about unlocking Aiden Pearce.