6

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

31st October 2020 / 9:00AM

Featured post Demons grinding someone in an illustration from 'Our New Way round the World.'

Well hellOoooOo to yooOoOou this spOoooOoky weekend. Ghost noise, innit. Happy Halloween! In a fine stroke of serendipity, today also has a full moon (a full awooooon? werewolf noise, yeah), the blue moon. This could well be the best day of the year. Enjoy!

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

For spooky weekend I have the witches of Little Hope to keep me company. I also have fuzzy socks and plans to watch Lost Boys. Who says a Halloween where you stay indoors can’t be fun?

Alice0

I’m up to Covenant rank 24 in Monster Train, so close to beating these final gittish difficulty levels. Then I just need to beat the C25 challenges. Then I’m done, I swear. Aside from mods, obvs.

Colm

Colm is a disgrace!

Graham

Graham is away!

Imogen

Imogen is away!

Katharine

After repeated attempts, Doom Eternal on Stadia is just no good, so I’m back on the Paradise Killer train this weekend. I think I’m making good progress, but I keep getting distracted by the excellent soundtrack. It really is the sound of summer.

Nate

I can’t believe I’m saying it, but I’m going to be glued to Watch Dogs: Legion this weekend. I was really not keen on it when I first picked it up last week, but playing it for review really made me warm to it, and after mucking around in it for a couple of days since to do follow-up posts, I’ve found a genuine affection for it. Roll out the bloody barrel.

Ollie

I’ve jumped back into Apex Legends in the leadup to Season 7 and the game’s release on Steam. Things have changed quite a bit since I last played, but overwhelmingly for the better. I love how the trend has moved in the direction of making Legend abilities stronger, so there’s actually a reason to use most of them in combat now. Man, I forgot how much I loved this game.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

