Black Friday 2020 CPU deals: the best early CPU deals you can get right now

Newegg have decided to get the ball rolling early, as they've just kicked off their Black Friday sale today – and there are a couple of CPU deals to be found in there, too, including big discounts on Intel's Core i7-9700K.

Get the best Black Friday CPU deals right now: Best Intel CPU deals

Best AMD CPU deals

To help make things even easier, you can also click the links to the right to go straight to your CPU deal category of choice, or just carry on reading to get the full spread – whatever you prefer. You’ll find all the best UK and US CPU deals here, as well as brief explanations of what they can do and how much they’ve fallen in price.

It's not just CPUs that will be going cheap over Black Friday, of course.

Black Friday CPU deals:

Best Intel CPU deals:

Read our Intel Core i7-9700K review for more info.

Intel Core i7-9700K:

The Core i7-9700K remains a great processor for high-speed gaming, even if its performance is pretty much on par with Intel’s newer Core i5-10600K. It also comes with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, too.

Best AMD CPU deals:

Read our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review for more info.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X:

This 12-core CPU is one of AMD’s top 3rd Gen Ryzen processors, although it’s really geared toward creative media professionals rather than PC gaming. Still, if you use your PC for more than just games, the Ryzen 9 3900X won’t disappoint.

How to get a great Black Friday CPU deal:

Upgrading to one of today’s best gaming CPUs can make a surprising difference to your PC’s overall gaming performance, particularly if you tend to play games at a resolution of 1920×1080. The difference becomes a lot less marked at 1440p and 4K, though, so if you regularly play games at these resolutions, then you can save yourself a lot of money by opting for a mid-range CPU instead of an expensive high-end one.

The question, of course, is what type of gaming CPU you should go for? Intel or AMD? A lot of your decision making will be determined by what kind of motherboard you have, although if your PC is more than a few years old, chances are you’ll need to buy a new motherboard anyway. If you’re building a new PC from scratch, then it’s a bit easier, as you can simply pick the best gaming CPU you like the sound of and buy the appropriate motherboard to match.

There are pros and cons to both Intel and AMD. Intel CPUs generally offer better gaming performance overall, but they tend to be more expensive than their AMD equivalents. AMD CPUs also come with their own coolers, and all of them are unlocked for overclocking, which isn’t necessarily the case with every Intel CPU. Only Intel CPUs with a K on the end of their name can be overclocked, which is what you’ll find listed above.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X is the RPS CPU of choice in our £1000 RPS Rig build at the moment, if only because its gaming performance is almost as fast as its more expensive Ryzen 5 siblings. If you’re determined to go the Intel route, though, then we’d recommend the Core i5-9600K as an absolute minimum these days, but you should probably find the budget for their absurdly fast Core i5-10600K instead – especially if you want to minimise your risk of having to buy a new motherboard next time you come to upgrade.

If you regularly stream games online, though, then you’ll want a CPU with lots of cores, as your PC needs to be very good at multi-tasking to stream smoothly. This means you’ll probably have to find a bit more budget for something like one of Intel’s Core i7 CPUs or AMD’s Ryzen 7 chips, but you’ll thank yourself later for finding the extra cash.

If you need help installing your CPU, then you’ll find everything you need to know about how to build a PC in our dedicated guide, including how to install your CPU, and I’ve also put together a list of everything you need to know about upgrading your PC in 2020 if you need a bit of a refresher on all things CPU-related.