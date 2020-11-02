Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Gabe Newell is shooting a real Gnome Chompski into space for charity

Lauren Morton

Contributor

2nd November 2020 / 9:11PM

Do you suppose Gabe Newell himself has earned the Half-Life 2: Episode 2 achievement for carrying a garden gnome to the end of the game? He’s planning to snag a real-life achievement, apparently, and has partnered up with Rocket Lab to blast a real Gnome Chompski into space. Not for nothing, Newell is planning to donate to Starship Children’s Hospital based on the number of folks to tune in to watch the launch.

The well-known gnome is being manufactured by Weta Workshop in New Zealand, where Newell has been hanging out during the covid-19 pandemic. “The tiny astronaut will be manufactured from titanium and printed in the shape of Half-Life gaming icon Gnome Chompski,” Valve say. “The 150 mm gnome will be integrated with Electron’s Kick Stage, designed to deliver small satellites into precise orbits, and launched as part of a rideshare mission from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand”.

“The mission serves as an homage to the innovation and creativity of gamers worldwide, and also aims to test and qualify a novel 3D printing technique that could be employed for future spacecraft components,” say Rocket Labs.

Chompski the garden gnome was also launched into Half-Life: Alyx, though I don’t think he made it on-screen during RPS’s vidbud playthrough, alas. Perhaps keener eyes than mine can spot him in Russel’s courtyard.

As for the charity bit, Newell says he’ll donate to the Starship Children’s Hospital in New Zealand. “Newell, an emerging global leader in convincing Rocket Lab to launch things into space, will be donating one dollar to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Starship for every person who watches the launch online […] either live or within 24 hours of launch,” say Valve.

If you want to be part of the Chompski headcount, you can watch on Rocket Lab’s site. For timing information when available, check out the mission page, which says that Flight 16’s launch window is a 14 day period. It begins on November 15th, so the Chompski launch should be on or within two weeks of that date.

Unfortunately for Chompski, he’s scheduled to burn up during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

As they say, “SPAAACCCCCE!

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The whole Half-Life story is free to play on Steam right now

39

Half-Life: Alyx is a VR prequel to HL2, coming in March 2020

49

Half-Life 2's downtrodden NPCs have been unable to blink for five years, until now

17

Erik Wolpaw is working with Valve again, because he never really stopped

23

Latest articles

Steam's payment system crashed today as the Halloween sale was ending

4

Red Dead Online's next big update may expand the Bounty Hunter role

Merry Christmas, it's time to play Skeal

13

The Dark Pictures Anthology's next horror story is House Of Ashes

3