Have you played... Fortnite: Battle Royale?

The default Fortnite dance is terrible. You move out of time with the music, the music itself is boring, and it wasn’t even stolen from a pop-cultural icon (although to be fair it has become one in itself). No one thinks you’re cool doing the default Fortnite dance.

Doing the Carlton dance though? Now that’s cool. Rock up to the club and whack that out and you’ll be surrounded by people offering to buy you a cheeky pint and give you a slap on the back. DJ Marshmello’s Marsh Walk? You’ll be the talk of the bloody town.

I personally don’t have much fancy stuff on Fortnite. It’s not really my style. Give me a cool umbrella I earned back in season 4 or something and I’m all good. Fortnite wasn’t the first to do it, but the thing is that the sheer success of Epic’s Battle Pass system has changed video games. A free-to-play game with such a reliable regular revenue stream has basically meant every big shooter publisher has whacked out their own iteration of the genre.

Every time a new kid climbs on the block, cries of “this is the Fortnite killer” come from the cheap seats. Surely with Apex Legends’ fun sliding and ping system, everyone will sack off Fortnite and get on that instead? Oh hang on, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale mode is free-to-play? Fortnite doesn’t stand a chance in hell.

But Fortnite just keeps on truckin’. Epic Games have seemingly broken the mould, even if the didn’t exactly invent it, and created an unstoppable juggernaut.

It’s a shame I’m not good at it. Still, though, even though I prefer dropping into the Warzone, a little Fortnite with a friend or two is always a nice break.

To be honest, it’s the building mechanic that both makes and breaks Fortnite for me. It’s an aspect no other game is going to copy, and it’s a fun way to manoeuvre the map. However, the extent to which it’s been taken by top players and made into an APM nightmare makes the whole thing surprisingly inaccessible for a noob like me – it’s like playing a different game. Still, if it’s been a while since you’ve given it a go, then you might as well. They’ve probably added a bunch of wild nonsense you can have fun with before you get ganked by a Dorito-scoffing 12 year old.