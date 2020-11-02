Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
8

Merry Christmas, it's time to play Skeal

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd November 2020 / 5:23PM

Skiing downhill past two flags with the face of Seal in the silly free skiing game, Skeal.

While carved pumpkins and turnips have barely begun to rot on windowsills, Christmastime is in full swing as far as the shops are concerned. There’s nowt else on this year so sure, let’s break out the old Christmas traditions already. And where better to start than Skeal? Pop on your mittens, brew a flask of cocoa, and hit the slopes in this free game to experience the snow, sleigh bells, power, pleasure, and pain of the Yuletide season. It’s the best bit of daft wordplay this side of a Christmas cracker.

In previous years, I’ve said: look, Skeal is free to download from Itch, and also comes in a VR version and a depreciated browser version, so hop to and play it, I won’t spoil the surprise.

But we’ve been doing this for years now. You have surely already experienced the surprises for yourself, and shared them with your nearest and dearest. I imagine many of you play Skeal with your families round an open fire every Christmas. It’s another tradition just like watching Elf or trying to get the tin of Quality Street out Uncle James’s hands without waking him. So I’ll just wham a video in (sound on, obvs), no harm.

May Skeal’s creator, Nick Cummings, be blessed with all manner of nuts, fruits, truffles, and spices this season.

I started taking a vitamin D supplement today so I am READY let’s go, WINTER you COWARD.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This is your annual reminder to play Skeal this Christmas

14

Christmas is almost here, so it's time to play Skeal once more

14

It's official: playing Skeal is now a Christmas tradition

8

Have You Played... Skeal?

22

Latest articles

Red Dead Online's next big update may expand the Bounty Hunter role

The Dark Pictures Anthology's next horror story is House Of Ashes

2

Little Hope review

Witch do you prefer?

7

Watch Dogs: Legion Stormzy location - how to find Stormzy’s mission

How to get Stormzy's mission.