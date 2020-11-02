Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor will lose its online features

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

2nd November 2020 / 2:21PM

The main protagonist sucks the life force out of an orc.

If you’re an avid Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor fan, I have some bad news for you. Warner Bros. are removing all of its online features, so you only have until 31st December 2020 to enjoy them before they disappear forever.

In a note on the game’s Steam page (spotted by PC Gamer), Warner Bros. announced that the Nemesis Forge, Vendetta missions, Leaderboards, and the WBPlay network are all vanishing into the void at the end of this year. All players will, however, receive the Orc Hunter and Gravewalker epic runes for free.

The Nemesis Forge allows players to transfer their top Nemesis and Followers from Shadow Of Mordor to its sequel Shadow Of War. So if you’ve got any orc nasties you’re particularly fond of, it’s best to get them sent over sooner rather than later.

Perhaps the greatest loss will be its Vendetta Missions. They allow players to seek vengeance on orc captains who kill their friends and get rewarded handsomely for it. There’s something darkly amusing about exacting stone cold revenge on a horrible orc who thinks they’ve got away with murder. Not long now before this is off the table, unfortunately.

It’s a shame to see Shadow Of Mordor’s online features go, but there’s a certain inevitability to it all. The game launched all the way back in 2014 so it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. decided to yank out the game’s ethernet cable. Even if its online capabilities will be gone at the end of the year, at least the single player campaign will remain largely unhindered.

If you’ve not given Shadow Of Mordor a shot, the all-seeing RPS Hivemind thought it was the best action game of 2014, which is pretty high praise. And John, Jim, and Alec had a big old chat about it too.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think Now I've Finished Shadow Of Mordor

Orcward Love

146

Wot I Think (So Far): Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor

Sauron's Creed

153

The Humble WB Games Classics Bundle has a lot of super-biff for cheap

20

Steam's Spring Cleaning Event wants you to clear your backlog... Or just try a bunch of new games instead

22

Latest articles

Little Hope review

Witch do you prefer?

5

Watch Dogs: Legion Stormzy location - how to find Stormzy’s mission

How to get Stormzy's mission.

The Animal Farm video game is coming in December

3

This 500GB Samsung 860 Evo is the cheapest it's been all year

1