Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor will lose its online features

If you’re an avid Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor fan, I have some bad news for you. Warner Bros. are removing all of its online features, so you only have until 31st December 2020 to enjoy them before they disappear forever.

In a note on the game’s Steam page (spotted by PC Gamer), Warner Bros. announced that the Nemesis Forge, Vendetta missions, Leaderboards, and the WBPlay network are all vanishing into the void at the end of this year. All players will, however, receive the Orc Hunter and Gravewalker epic runes for free.

The Nemesis Forge allows players to transfer their top Nemesis and Followers from Shadow Of Mordor to its sequel Shadow Of War. So if you’ve got any orc nasties you’re particularly fond of, it’s best to get them sent over sooner rather than later.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Perhaps the greatest loss will be its Vendetta Missions. They allow players to seek vengeance on orc captains who kill their friends and get rewarded handsomely for it. There’s something darkly amusing about exacting stone cold revenge on a horrible orc who thinks they’ve got away with murder. Not long now before this is off the table, unfortunately.

It’s a shame to see Shadow Of Mordor’s online features go, but there’s a certain inevitability to it all. The game launched all the way back in 2014 so it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. decided to yank out the game’s ethernet cable. Even if its online capabilities will be gone at the end of the year, at least the single player campaign will remain largely unhindered.

If you’ve not given Shadow Of Mordor a shot, the all-seeing RPS Hivemind thought it was the best action game of 2014, which is pretty high praise. And John, Jim, and Alec had a big old chat about it too.