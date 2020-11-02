Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

The top 10 games coming to PC in November

Assassin's Creed! Yakuza! War! Oh my!

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

2nd November 2020 / 9:31AM

Featured post Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla looking pretty determined and like she's about to kill some nasty Englishmen

Sure, you could drop a few hundo on one of those spang new consoles to play all the games coming out in November, but why would you? Every exclusive’s been delayed and all the best November releases are coming to PC anyway.

What’s that? You don’t know what video games are coming out during the penultimate month of this hell year? Well, let me tell you!

Super Magic List of Links Related To Some Of The Games Mentioned In The Video!

For a while now, RPS’ video team has been putting together monthly videos highlighting upcoming video games. But, unless you were subscribed to Rock Paper Shotgun’s YouTube channel, you probably didn’t see them. I was feeling a little lonely in my Premiere Pro-shaped isolation chamber, so I’ve decided it’s time to start sharing these lists with you, the lovely RockPaperShotgun.com reader.

Typically, these lists do contain a few indie delights, but it’s November, so you might already be aware of one or two in the above video. You can expect the early months of 2021 to include a few more hidden gems that may not otherwise have been on your radar.

So, what games are you planning on picking up this November? Are you excited to stick sharp implements into the English in Valhalla? Are you buzzing for Bugsnax? Or are you looking forward to a game that I didn’t mention? Let us know in the comments.

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

