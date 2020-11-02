The top 10 games coming to PC in November

Sure, you could drop a few hundo on one of those spang new consoles to play all the games coming out in November, but why would you? Every exclusive’s been delayed and all the best November releases are coming to PC anyway.

What’s that? You don’t know what video games are coming out during the penultimate month of this hell year? Well, let me tell you!



Super Magic List of Links Related To Some Of The Games Mentioned In The Video!

Ed got to play Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla a few weeks ago and went through his favourite bits of the settlements.

If you’re looking for the PC requirements for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Katharine’s got you covered.

Myself and Ed played a decent chunk of Yakuza: Like A Dragon in early October, so click the link to see his thoughts on the RPG-ness and my video on all the mini-games.

Mrs. Thorn’s baby boy has been busy recently, as he’s also had a go on that Bugsnax. He found it unsettling.

For a while now, RPS’ video team has been putting together monthly videos highlighting upcoming video games. But, unless you were subscribed to Rock Paper Shotgun’s YouTube channel, you probably didn’t see them. I was feeling a little lonely in my Premiere Pro-shaped isolation chamber, so I’ve decided it’s time to start sharing these lists with you, the lovely RockPaperShotgun.com reader.

Typically, these lists do contain a few indie delights, but it’s November, so you might already be aware of one or two in the above video. You can expect the early months of 2021 to include a few more hidden gems that may not otherwise have been on your radar.

So, what games are you planning on picking up this November? Are you excited to stick sharp implements into the English in Valhalla? Are you buzzing for Bugsnax? Or are you looking forward to a game that I didn’t mention? Let us know in the comments.