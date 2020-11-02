This 500GB Samsung 860 Evo is the cheapest it's been all year

Black Friday, Black Smi-day, who needs to wait until November 27th when you’ve already got deals like Samsung’s 500GB 860 Evo already going on in the US for their lowest ever prices right now? As part of Amazon’s new ‘epic’ daily deals promotion, the 500GB model of our best SATA SSD recommendation can now be had for just $54, making it a much better buy than its $50 250GB sibling. Hurry, though, as this deal is today only and will be gone at midnight.

Samsung 860 Evo is one of the best SATA SSDs you can buy today, but it’s not necessarily always the best value. Indeed, my Amazon price tracker shows the 500GB model has been on a real rollercoaster this year, starting the year at $80 before rising to a frankly ludicrous peak of $95 in the middle of May. It’s been steadily falling since then, dropping to $78 in July and a steady $70 for much of September, but it’s been fluctuating again between $65 and $75 for the last month and a bit.

That makes today’s price of $54 a pretty good bargain all things considered, as the last time it was anywhere near this cheap was during last year’s Black Friday sale, where it fell to $58, which was also its previous all-time low. Now at $54, this is the cheapest this particular drive has ever been.

It’s not just the 500GB Samsung 860 Evo that’s on sale today, either, as they’ve also chopped $70 off Samsung’s new portable T7 SSD. Only the 2TB model, mind, but if you’ve been looking for a portable SSD with buckets of storage that supports all the latest USB standards (in several colours, I might add), it’s worth considering.

I reviewed the T7 Touch version of Samsung’s new portable SSD earlier in the year, and my only real complaint about it was the price. This is the non-Touch version that’s on sale today, so it’s naturally a bit cheaper, and it’s also a better deal than one of Amazon’s other big portable SSD deals today, the $350 WD Black P50, which is another 2TB drive that’s another $100 more than the Samsung T7.

Of course, there’s still a chance that everything could potentially fall even further during Black Friday proper. The 860 Evo, after all, is only an ‘epic daily deal’ rather than one of Amazon’s full-on early Black Friday deals, although I’d be surprised if it fell much lower than it already is, given its already rock-bottom price. The Samsung T7 SSDs are, in fact, part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals promotion, but that’s not to say we won’t see deals on its other size capacities closer to the big day itself.

