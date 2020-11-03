Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Among Us will soon get player accounts and a massive new map

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

3rd November 2020 / 7:31PM

Among Us has had a bit of a hacking problem since its sudden explosion in popularity. Fortunately, developers Innersloth are on the case. While today’s update is a small one adding just a few small fixes and features, the patch notes have revealed plans to bring an accounts system into the game by the end of the year, along with a new map that’s set to be the game’s biggest yet.

Before diving into this week’s small game update, the Among Us devs made a brief statement on the game’s recent hacking problem – and while they don’t name it, they understand things got real rough with last week’s mass attack.

“We want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on,” Innersloth wrote in today’s update notes. “It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast. They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process.”

The devs also reassured players that no, hackers and cheaters can’t nick your data or make your phone explode through the game. For now, though, their only advice on seeing a hacker in-game is to report them or play in a different room – at least, until Among Us has a more permanent solution.

See, today’s patch notes also act as a loose roadmap, chief among them being a new accounts system. While these may be “a bit barebones” at first, Innersloth hope it’ll make it easier to take more decisive action against troublemakers, cheaters and toxic players. Accounts are set to arrive in December, with the eventual addition of things like friends list due sometime later.

The post also notes that a new map is in the work. It’ll be the game’s biggest yet, arriving as a free update, and will be Henry Stickmin themed because 2010 truly never died and we’re all still stuck on Newgrounds. More translations are also in the pipeline, while today’s patch adds some welcome colourblind support.

Now if they can patch out former RPS’er Sin Vega’s monstrous murdering skills, we’ll finally be golden.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Among Us The Skeld map guide

How to navigate The Skeld in Among Us

Does Among Us have crossplay and cross-save?

How to play Among Us between devices.

Among Us has been overrun by a politically-charged spam attack

104

Among Us developers scrambling to handle hackers and cheaters

7

Latest articles

Destiny 2's ramen lovers want Bungie to immortalise their favourite dish

Friday The 13th: The Game decapitates its dedicated servers

2

Desperados 3 revisits a familiar fortress in final season pass DLC

1

Watch Dogs Legion with ray tracing is almost unplayable without DLSS

Even on an RTX 3070

8