Among Us will soon get player accounts and a massive new map

Among Us has had a bit of a hacking problem since its sudden explosion in popularity. Fortunately, developers Innersloth are on the case. While today’s update is a small one adding just a few small fixes and features, the patch notes have revealed plans to bring an accounts system into the game by the end of the year, along with a new map that’s set to be the game’s biggest yet.

Before diving into this week’s small game update, the Among Us devs made a brief statement on the game’s recent hacking problem – and while they don’t name it, they understand things got real rough with last week’s mass attack.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



“We want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on,” Innersloth wrote in today’s update notes. “It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast. They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process.”

The devs also reassured players that no, hackers and cheaters can’t nick your data or make your phone explode through the game. For now, though, their only advice on seeing a hacker in-game is to report them or play in a different room – at least, until Among Us has a more permanent solution.

See, today’s patch notes also act as a loose roadmap, chief among them being a new accounts system. While these may be “a bit barebones” at first, Innersloth hope it’ll make it easier to take more decisive action against troublemakers, cheaters and toxic players. Accounts are set to arrive in December, with the eventual addition of things like friends list due sometime later.

The post also notes that a new map is in the work. It’ll be the game’s biggest yet, arriving as a free update, and will be Henry Stickmin themed because 2010 truly never died and we’re all still stuck on Newgrounds. More translations are also in the pipeline, while today’s patch adds some welcome colourblind support.

Now if they can patch out former RPS’er Sin Vega’s monstrous murdering skills, we’ll finally be golden.