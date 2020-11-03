Apex Legends Alternator stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
The Alternator has long since held the coveted “weakest SMG” slot in the Apex Legends weapons arsenal. But in skilled hands, it can still hold its own in a firefight, just like any other weapon. Our Apex Legends Alternator guide will go through the various up-to-date stats of this automatic Light SMG.
Apex Legends Alternator stats
The Alternator is a decent starting close-quarters weapon in Apex Legends. It has decent handling stats and performs well when hipfiring. With the right attachments, it can even spray down heavily armed late-game enemies. But its comparatively low fire rate and DPS keeps it from entering the top tier of Apex weaponry, and you should always look to upgrade to the superior and startlingly accurate R-301 Carbine if you have the chance.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Alternator SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Alternator.
Alternator basic stats
- Weapon Type: SMG
- Ammo: Light
- Firing Modes: Full-Auto
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 19
- With Extended Mags: 22/25/27
Alternator damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 15/23/12
- RPM: 640
- Body DPS: 160
- Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/12/14/15
- Low Profile: 7/10/12/13/15
- Fortified: 8/12/14/16/18
- Max Headshot Distance: 1500m
- Projectile Speed: 19,500
Alternator handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 1.9s
- Full Reload Time: 2.23s
- Draw Time: 0.35s
- ADS Movement Speed: 86%
