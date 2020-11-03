Apex Legends Alternator stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The Alternator has long since held the coveted “weakest SMG” slot in the Apex Legends weapons arsenal. But in skilled hands, it can still hold its own in a firefight, just like any other weapon. Our Apex Legends Alternator guide will go through the various up-to-date stats of this automatic Light SMG.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Alternator stats

The Alternator is a decent starting close-quarters weapon in Apex Legends. It has decent handling stats and performs well when hipfiring. With the right attachments, it can even spray down heavily armed late-game enemies. But its comparatively low fire rate and DPS keeps it from entering the top tier of Apex weaponry, and you should always look to upgrade to the superior and startlingly accurate R-301 Carbine if you have the chance.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Alternator SMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Alternator.

Alternator basic stats

Weapon Type: SMG

SMG Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 19 With Extended Mags: 22/25/27

19

Alternator damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 15/23/12

15/23/12 RPM: 640

640 Body DPS: 160

160 Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/12/14/15 Low Profile: 7/10/12/13/15 Fortified: 8/12/14/16/18

7/10/12/14/15 Max Headshot Distance: 1500m

1500m Projectile Speed: 19,500

Alternator handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.9s Full Reload Time: 2.23s

1.9s Draw Time: 0.35s

0.35s ADS Movement Speed: 86%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.