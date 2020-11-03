Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Apex Legends places a lot of emphasis on its wide array of guns and attachments, but just as much on its selection of Armor and Gear. Helmets, Body Shields, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields are essential items to find across the map; and each type of Gear gives you a distinct and significant advantage for the rest of the game. Our Apex Legends Gear and Armor guide will walk you through the stats, effects, and little-known quirks surrounding each piece of Gear you can find in a match.

Apex Legends Armor and Gear overview

Each of the four pieces of gear in Apex Legends – Body Shields, Helmets, Knockdown Shields, and Backpacks – can be found in four different colours relating to their rarity and quality. Just like weapon attachments, these colours range from White (Common) to Blue (Rare) to Purple (Epic) and finally Gold (Legendary).

You can peruse the tables below in order to find out everything you need to know about the different types and qualities of gear in Apex Legends. There’s no particular way to find a higher-tier version of a piece of gear (although certain areas and events do give you a higher chance of gaining better-quality gear – see our Apex Legends map and locations guide for further details on this).

All Legendary (Gold) Apex Legends Gear

Legendary gear in Apex Legends is particularly interesting, because the jump in quality from Epic to Legendary works differently than any other jump in quality. Gold gear shares all the same stats and functions as their purple variants – for example, both Purple and Gold Helmets provide the same damage reduction – but depending on the type of item, Legendary gear offers a unique and powerful perk. Take a look at the table below for full details.

Name Effect Unique Benefit Body Shield

(Level 4) +100 Shield Capacity Shield Cells and Syringes heal twice the normal amount. Helmet

(Level 4) 25% Damage Reduction Increases charge speed of Tactical and Ultimate abilities. Knockdown Shield

(Level 4) 750 Health Knockdown Shield Can self-revive once if knocked. Backpack

(Level 4) +6 Inventory Slots Reviving a teammate gives them +50 bonus shields & health

Apex Legends Evo Shields

Shields are what provide you with Armor throughout a match. If you have a Body Shield equipped, you’ll be able to see smaller bars above your Health bar, which act as extra effective Health that must be removed before you can take any actual Health damage. The quality of Body Shield determines how many of these Shield bars you receive, and thus, how many effective hit points your character has.

Since Season 6, all Body Shields are Evo Shields, which means dealing damage to enemies throughout a match will level up your Shield, providing you with more protection. You can find Evo Shields of various starting qualities throughout a match, and each one can be levelled up by dealing damage while it is equipped. Gradually they will evolve to absorb 50, then 100, and finally 125 damage in its ultimate red form, making it potentially the strongest shield in the game.

It’s also worth noting that you start the match with a “Level 0” Evo Shield, which means if you deal enough damage without any shield equipped, then you’ll automatically spawn your own Level 1 Evo Shield for added protection in the early game. This Shield then operates like any other, and can be upgraded all the way up to red over time.

Rarity Effect Requirements White +50 Shield Capacity 100 Damage Blue +75 Shield Capacity 150 Damage Purple +100 Shield Capacity 300 Damage Red +125 Shield Capacity 750 Damage Gold +100 Shield Capacity,

and Syringes and Shield Cells heal double the usual amount. N/A

Apex Legends Helmets

Helmets are another type of Armor in Apex Legends, but they work completely differently from Body Shields. Instead of providing you with extra effective Health, having a Helmet equipped means you will take less damage from headshots by enemies.

Now, we’re told that the percentage reductions that Helmets provide only act upon the bonus headshot damage, not the total damage; and that the different-tier Helmets give 30%/40%/50% reduction. But this is a big fat LIE. Reddit user “TheChessur” worked out ages ago that actually the damage reduction applies to total damage; and the reductions themselves are much smaller than expected, at 10%/20%/25%.

If you don’t believe me:

A headshot with a Wingman would deal 45 body shot damage, plus 45 bonus headshot damage, for a total of 90.

If you headshot an enemy with a White Helmet, the game’s description woulder proof, taken from this video.

Say it together: Helmets LIE.

Name Rarity Effect Helmet

(Level 1) Common

(White) 10% total Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) 20% total Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) 25% total Damage Reduction Helmet

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) 25% total Damage Reduction,

and increases charge speed of Tactical and Ultimate abilities.

Apex Legends Knockdown Shields

Knockdown Shields are unique to Apex Legends, and tie into the game’s focus on teamwork and squad plays. Once brought to zero hit points, if you have teammates left alive you won’t be dead outright, merely “knocked”, which means you can crawl along the ground, communicate, and open and close doors, but otherwise cannot act. During this time, if you have a Knockdown Shield equipped you can activate it at any time by holding down right-mouse click, and a curved shield with a certain number of hit points will appear in front of you, protecting you from being eliminated by enemy fire.

Be aware, however, that Knockdown Shields cannot protect you from an enemy walking up to you and finishing you with an Execution, so it’s still important to stay as far away from the enemy as possible while knocked. For more info on reviving knocked teammates, take a look at our Apex Legends reviving page.

Name Rarity Effect Knockdown Shield

(Level 1) Common

(White) 100 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) 250 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) 750 Health Knockdown Shield Knockdown Shield

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) 750 Health Knockdown Shield,

and can self-revive once if knocked.

Apex Legends Backpacks

Backpacks are extremely useful to find early on in a match, as they simply unlock more inventory slots for you to carry more items and equipment with you. Depending on the quality of the Backpack, more or fewer slots will be unlocked upon equipping the backpack.

Name Rarity Effect Backpack

(Level 1) Common

(White) +2 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 2) Rare

(Blue) +4 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 3) Epic

(Purple) +6 Inventory Slots Backpack

(Level 4) Legendary

(Gold) +6 Inventory Slots,

and reviving a teammate gives them +50 bonus shields & health

Gold Barrel Stabiliser

Finally, a very brief word on the Barrel Stabiliser, because even though it’s not actually a piece of gear but an attachment, it is the only other item in Apex Legends whose Legendary variant has a unique benefit. This is something not many players know about, but it has been confirmed by the developers that the Gold Barrel Stabiliser will reduce your weapon’s muzzle flash in addition to a dramatic reduction in recoil.

For full details on this and all other attachments, check out our Apex Legends attachments guide.

And there you have it! That’s every piece of gear you can find in Apex Legends. Now take this knowledge with you and use it to your advantage, so you know just how much damage an Epic Body Shield can soak up, or how many shots with a Longbow it’ll take to get through that Gold Helmet. Now suit up, take care, and I’ll see you on Olympus!