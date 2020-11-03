Apex Legends Charge Rifle stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

The Charge Rifle has resided at the top of the Apex Legends weapons arsenal for multiple seasons now, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change for Season 7. This powerful beam-focused long-range sniper is still one of the deadliest weapons in the game. We’ll go over every aspect of this unique Apex Legends gun in our Apex Legends Charge Rifle guide.

On this page:

Apex Legends Charge Rifle stats

The Charge Rifle is probably the strongest overall sniper rifle in Apex Legends right now, except perhaps the Kraber .50-CAL. Instead of going the high headshot damage route, the Charge Rifle’s appeal is that is produces a hitscan beam which deals incremental damage over a half-second period, before dealing a massive blast of damage at the end of the charge. If you deliver maximum damage with the charge-up, you’ll effectively double your potential damage with this weapon.

The Charge Rifle has it all: extremely ammo-efficient, powerful without any attachments, and even startlingly powerful at close range. An important note about its hipfire: while the charge-up sends your aim all over the place, the final blast is always 100% accurate, meaning you can beam players from 100 meters while hipfiring. This sniper rifle is crazy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Charge Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Charge Rifle.

Charge Rifle basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
  • Ammo: Sniper
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: 8

Charge Rifle damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/56/45
    • Additional Charge-Up Damage: 45
  • RPM: 30
  • Body DPS: 23
    • With Charge-Up Damage: 46
  • Body Shots To Kill: 3/3/4/5/5
    • Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5
    • Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6
  • Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
  • Projectile Speed: Hitscan

Charge Rifle handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 3.6s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.6s
  • Draw Time: 0.60s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

