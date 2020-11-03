Apex Legends Devotion stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Season 6 saw fit to bring the venerable Devotion out of the Care Package-exclusive array of weapons in Apex Legends, and into world loot once more. Is this wind-up LMG still worth picking up as we head into Season 7? Our Apex Legends Devotion guide will walk you through tonnes of useful stats and information on this close- and mid-range shredder, from DPS and reload times to the gun’s shots to kill.

On this page:



Apex Legends Devotion stats

The Devotion is one of just a handful of high-bullet-velocity Energy weapons in Apex Legends. The Devotion’s call to fame is its unique spin-up mechanic, which allows it to fire faster (up to a cap of 900 RPM) the longer you hold down the trigger. While challenging to control, particularly without a good Barrel attachment, the Devotion’s high DPS has made it a favourite weapon in the hands of many players throughout every season so far.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Devotion LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Devotion.

Devotion basic stats

Weapon Type: LMG

LMG Ammo: Energy

Energy Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Turbocharger

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag Size: 36 With Extended Mags: 40/44/48

36

Devotion damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 16/32/14

16/32/14 RPM: 900 (at max)

900 (at max) Body DPS: 240

240 Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/15 Low Profile: 7/9/10/12/14 Fortified: 7/10/12/14/17

6/9/10/12/15 Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m

2,500m Projectile Speed: 33,500

Devotion handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.80s Full Reload Time: 3.63s

2.80s Draw Time: 0.70s

0.70s ADS Movement Speed: 41%

