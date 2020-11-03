Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends EVA-8 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date EVA-8 stats ready for Season 7

3rd November 2020 / 4:03PM

The EVA-8 Auto is one of the most forgiving weapons in Apex Legends, a fast-firing automatic shotgun that could well save your life in difficult situations against multiple foes. Our Apex Legends EVA-8 guide goes into detail about this shotgun’s various stats, from DPS and fire rate to the gun’s shots to kill under different circumstances.

On this page:

Apex Legends EVA-8 stats

The EVA-8 may lack the close-quarters bite of comparable shotguns such as the Mastiff and certainly the Peacekeeper, but its full-auto nature and high rate of fire makes it one of the most reliable and forgiving weapons in Apex Legends. It can also be equipped with the Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up, which allows it to fire twice in quick succession, delivering massive damage as long as you ensure the majority of your pellets hit the enemy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the EVA-8 Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the EVA-8.

EVA-8 basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Shotgun Shells
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Double Tap Trigger
  • Mag Size: 8

EVA-8 damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 63/99/63
    • Pellets: 9, Figure-Eight Pattern
    • Per Pellet: 7/11/7
  • RPM: 128
  • Body DPS: 135
  • Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/4/4
    • Low Profile: 2/3/3/4/4
    • Fortified: 2/3/4/4/5
  • Projectile Speed: 16,000

EVA-8 handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.75s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.00s
  • Draw Time: 0.45s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 91%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

