Apex Legends Flatline stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Packing decent stats across the board and capable of eliminating targets both from a distance and at close range, the VK-47 Flatline in Apex Legends is a solid and reliable Assault Rifle. Our Apex Legends Flatline guide will walk you through everything you need to know about this fast-firing weapon, from DPS and reload speeds to its shots to kill under various circumstances.

Apex Legends Flatline stats

The Flatline has always been a solid primary weapon in Apex Legends, cast aside often in favour of the more accurate R-301 Carbine. But while it’s true that the Flatline has a fair recoil that cannot be diminished with a Barrel attachment, if you master this weapon you have a very punchy and powerful Assault Rifle capable of ripping enemies to shreds at mid-to-close ranges.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Flatline Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Flatline.

Flatline basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single

Full-Auto, Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock

Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 20 With Extended Mags: 25/28/30

20

Flatline damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 19/38/14

19/38/14 RPM: 600

600 Body DPS: 190

190 Body Shots To Kill: 6/8/10/11/12 Low Profile: 6/8/9/11/12 Fortified: 7/10/11/13/14

6/8/10/11/12 Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m

11,828m Projectile Speed: 26,000

Flatline handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s Full Reload Time: 3.10s

2.40s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 50%

