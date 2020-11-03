Apex Legends Flatline stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
Packing decent stats across the board and capable of eliminating targets both from a distance and at close range, the VK-47 Flatline in Apex Legends is a solid and reliable Assault Rifle. Our Apex Legends Flatline guide will walk you through everything you need to know about this fast-firing weapon, from DPS and reload speeds to its shots to kill under various circumstances.
Apex Legends Flatline stats
The Flatline has always been a solid primary weapon in Apex Legends, cast aside often in favour of the more accurate R-301 Carbine. But while it’s true that the Flatline has a fair recoil that cannot be diminished with a Barrel attachment, if you master this weapon you have a very punchy and powerful Assault Rifle capable of ripping enemies to shreds at mid-to-close ranges.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Flatline Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Flatline.
Flatline basic stats
- Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
- Ammo: Heavy
- Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single
- Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 20
- With Extended Mags: 25/28/30
Flatline damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 19/38/14
- RPM: 600
- Body DPS: 190
- Body Shots To Kill: 6/8/10/11/12
- Low Profile: 6/8/9/11/12
- Fortified: 7/10/11/13/14
- Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m
- Projectile Speed: 26,000
Flatline handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s
- Full Reload Time: 3.10s
- Draw Time: 0.60s
- ADS Movement Speed: 50%
