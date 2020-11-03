Apex Legends guns [Season 7]: weapon stats and best guns tier list

Our Apex Legends guns & weapons guide will walk you through all 24 weapons in Respawn’s phenomenal battle royale one by one, along with detailed stats and opinions, and even a tier list ranking all of the best guns within their respective classes. All up to date as of Season 7! Ain’t that swell?

Apex Legends weapon tier list – best guns in Season 7

Below I’ve created a handy table of our rankings of every gun in Apex Legends within their weapon class for Season 7. I’ve tried to take into account the power levels of each weapon as well as their dependency upon attachments. If you like, think of it as a measure of which gun I’d pick up at the beginning of a match without any attachments, bearing in mind the possibility of augmenting it with attachments later on.

S-Tier Charge Rifle, Kraber, Prowler, R-301 Carbine, R-99 A-Tier Devotion, Hemlok, Peacekeeper, Scout, Sentinel, Volt, Wingman B-Tier EVA-8, Flatline, Longbow, Mastiff, Spitfire, Triple Take C-Tier Alternator, Havoc, L-Star, RE-45 D-Tier Mozambique, P2020

Now, let’s get stuck into how we came about these rankings, by taking an in-depth look at every weapon’s stats and behaviours in turn.

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles in Apex Legends are the kings of mid-range encounters, and some are even accurate enough to engage with snipers over distances of hundreds of meters. While they lack the sheer damage potential of other weapons, they are reliable and powerful killing machines if you kit them out correctly.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload R-301 Carbine Light 14/28/11 190 816 18/20/25/28 2.4s/3.2s VK-47 Flatline Heavy 19/38/14 190 600 20/25/28/30 2.4s/3.1s G7 Scout Light 34/60/26 136 240 10/15/18/20 2.4s/3.0s Hemlok Heavy 22/39/17 236 643 18/24/27/30 2.4s/2.85s Havoc Energy 18/36/14 198 672 24/28/32/36 3.2s/3.2s

SMGs

SMGs are fast-firing close-quarters monsters in Apex Legends. Their damage dropoff values and high recoil mean that they won’t be much good at range, but for frenetic indoor encounters or other close-quarters engagements, there’s nothing better.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload Alternator Light 15/23/12 160 640 19/22/25/27 1.9s/2.23s Prowler Unique 15/23/12 200 800 35 2.0s/2.6s R-99 Light 11/17/9 198 1,080 20/22/24/27 1.8s/2.45s Volt Energy 16/24/13 208 783 19/21/23/26 1.6s/2.25s

LMGs

LMGs have the highest sustained damage potential of any weapon class in Apex Legends. All of these powerful guns deal high damage at a fairly fast rate – as long as the shots actually hit the enemy.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload Devotion Energy 16/32/14 240 900 36/40/44/48 2.8s/3.63s L-Star Energy 18/36/14 180 600 ~23 1.15s/2.45s Spitfire Heavy 18/36/14 154 512 35/40/45/55 2.8s/3.33s

Snipers

Particularly on Olympus, with its long sightlines and open spaces, Sniper Rifles reign supreme. If you don’t have at least one Sniper in your team, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage, because these are the only guns that can end a fight in a single well-timed headshot.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload Charge Rifle Sniper 45/56/45

(+45) 23

(+23) 30 8 3.6s/3.6s Kraber Unique 145/435/116 87 36 4 3.2s/4.3s Longbow Sniper 55/110/44 64 86 6/8/10/12 2.66s/3.66s Sentinel Sniper 70/140/63 40 37.5 4/5/6/7 2.5s/3.6s Triple Take Sniper 69/138/63 83 72 6/7/8/9 2.6s/3.4s

Shotguns

Shotguns are designed to bring the power of a Sniper Rifle into the close-quarters engagements of Apex Legends. A single blast from a Shotgun can cripple an enemy and halt their attack, but you’d better match it with an automatic weapon if you want to survive.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload EVA-8 Shotgun 63/99/63 135 128 8 2.75s/3.0s Peacekeeper Unique 110/143/88 110 58 5 2.45s/3.35s Mozambique Shotgun 45/69/42 135 180 4 2.1s/2.6s

Pistols

With Season 7 and the advent of the Quickdraw Holster Hop-Up, Pistols are a more viable secondary weapon than ever before. Many consider these sidearms to be only suited for the early-game, but with the right attachments and good aim, they can down an enemy in no time at all.

Name Ammo Damage DPS RPM Mag Size Reload P2020 Light 15/23/14 108 430 12/14/16/18 1.25s/1.25s RE-45 Light 12/18/11 150 750 16/19/22/25 1.5s/1.95s Wingman Heavy 45/90/41 117 156 5/6/7/8 2.1s/2.1s

Apex Legends weapons – frequently asked questions

Weapons and bullets in Apex Legends work a little differently from other battle royale games such as PUBG and Fortnite. I know lots of new players are going to be asking the below questions, so I’ll just go through them quickly now:

Are any of the guns hitscan? – Just the Havoc and Charge Rifle beams. All other projectiles have travel time.

Just the Havoc and Charge Rifle beams. All other projectiles have travel time. Is there bullet drop? – Yes. The amount of drop is based on the bullet speed of each weapon.

Yes. The amount of drop is based on the bullet speed of each weapon. Is there damage drop-off? – Just the Havoc and Charge Rifle beams. However, there is a different max headshot range for each weapon, beyond which a headshot will no longer deal bonus headshot damage.

Just the Havoc and Charge Rifle beams. However, there is a different max headshot range for each weapon, beyond which a headshot will no longer deal bonus headshot damage. Does each gun have a predictable spray pattern? – Yes. Spend time learning the spray patterns of each gun in the Firing Range, it’ll seriously help you in fights.

Yes. Spend time learning the spray patterns of each gun in the Firing Range, it’ll seriously help you in fights. Is there aim drift? – Yes. There’s a brief moment of stillness when first ADSing, after which you’ll start to drift. Equipping Stock attachments minimizes aim drift. For more info, check out our Apex Legends attachments guide.

Yes. There’s a brief moment of stillness when first ADSing, after which you’ll start to drift. Equipping Stock attachments minimizes aim drift. For more info, check out our Apex Legends attachments guide. Do different guns reduce movement in different ways? – Yes, but only while ADSing. Without ADSing your gun has no bearing on your run speed. But when ADSing, your movement will be reduced based on the class of gun you’re holding.

Yes, but only while ADSing. Without ADSing your gun has no bearing on your run speed. But when ADSing, your movement will be reduced based on the class of gun you’re holding. Does taking damage slow you down? – Yes. Taking damage from any weapon (not just a Heavy Rounds weapon, which many players seem to believe is the case) will cause a brief slowdown. But Legends with the “Fortified” Passive (Gibraltar and Caustic) are immune to this slowdown.

If you're more interested in getting into the nitty-gritty for a specific weapon such as the R-301 Carbine, the Peacekeeper, or the Sentinel, then just click on any of the links below to head over to our individual weapon guides. These pages go into much more detail about individual stats for each weapon, from damage per second (DPS) and fire rate to the time-to-kill (TTK) against enemies wearing different levels of armour and helmets.