Apex Legends Havoc stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Havoc stats ready for Season 7

3rd November 2020 / 3:51PM

The first weapon added to the Apex Legends arsenal after release is a curious one, for sure. The Havoc is a charge-up Energy-based assault rifle with high damage but a hell of a kick. We’ll go over all of the gun’s traits and features in our Apex Legends Havoc guide below, with everything from damage and DPS stats to handling and reload times.

On this page:

Apex Legends Havoc stats

The Havoc is a strange weapon, which is to be expected of all Energy-based guns in Apex Legends. This gun packs a punch with every full-auto shot, but everything else about it is designed to prevent you from landing those shots, from its half-second charge-up time to its high recoil. You can solve the first issue with a Turbocharger Hop-Up, but without a Barrel slot you can’t solve the second. Nonetheless, if you are able to hit your shots then you’ll find the Havoc capable of a blisteringly high DPS.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Havoc Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Havoc.

Havoc basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
  • Ammo: Energy
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single
  • Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Turbocharger
  • Mag Size: 24
    • With Extended Mags: 28/32/36

Havoc damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14
  • RPM: 672
  • Body DPS: 198
  • Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13
    • Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12
    • Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15
  • Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m
  • Projectile Speed: 30,500

Havoc handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 3.20s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.20s
  • Draw Time: 0.60s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 50%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

