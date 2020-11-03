Apex Legends Havoc stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The first weapon added to the Apex Legends arsenal after release is a curious one, for sure. The Havoc is a charge-up Energy-based assault rifle with high damage but a hell of a kick. We’ll go over all of the gun’s traits and features in our Apex Legends Havoc guide below, with everything from damage and DPS stats to handling and reload times.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Havoc stats

The Havoc is a strange weapon, which is to be expected of all Energy-based guns in Apex Legends. This gun packs a punch with every full-auto shot, but everything else about it is designed to prevent you from landing those shots, from its half-second charge-up time to its high recoil. You can solve the first issue with a Turbocharger Hop-Up, but without a Barrel slot you can’t solve the second. Nonetheless, if you are able to hit your shots then you’ll find the Havoc capable of a blisteringly high DPS.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Havoc Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Havoc.

Havoc basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Energy

Energy Firing Modes: Full-Auto, Single

Full-Auto, Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Turbocharger

Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag Size: 24 With Extended Mags: 28/32/36

24

Havoc damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14

18/36/14 RPM: 672

672 Body DPS: 198

198 Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13 Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12 Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15

6/9/10/12/13 Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m

11,828m Projectile Speed: 30,500

Havoc handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 3.20s Full Reload Time: 3.20s

3.20s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 50%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.