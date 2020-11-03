Apex Legends Hemlok stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Apex Legends’ Hemlok/Hemlock Burst Assault Rifle is a high-damage and extremely formidable Assault Rifle. But with the Season 7 nerf, is it still the laser it once was? Our Apex Legends Hemlok guide will walk you through the various stats going on behind the scenes of this deadly weapon.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends Hemlok stats

If you’re comfortable using a burst-fire Assault Rifle in Apex Legends, the Hemlok is an extremely powerful choice once you give it the proper attachments. This gun features a very high DPS if you land all the shots in your three-shot burst each time, so to help you land those shots, it’s best to equip the Hemlok with a good Barrel Stabiliser attachment as soon as possible. It can’t face a good SMG at short range, but the Hemlok is a startlingly powerful mid-to-long-range gun.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Hemlok Burst Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Hemlok.

Hemlok basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 18 With Extended Mags: 24/27/30

18

Hemlok damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 22/39/17

22/39/17 RPM: 643 Single-Fire RPM: 384

643 Body DPS: 236

236 Body Shots To Kill: 5/7/8/10/11 Low Profile: 5/7/8/9/10 Fortified: 6/9/10/11/13

5/7/8/10/11 Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m

11,828m Projectile Speed: 27,500

Hemlok handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s Full Reload Time: 2.85s

2.40s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 50%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.