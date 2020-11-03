Apex Legends Hemlok stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
Apex Legends’ Hemlok/Hemlock Burst Assault Rifle is a high-damage and extremely formidable Assault Rifle. But with the Season 7 nerf, is it still the laser it once was? Our Apex Legends Hemlok guide will walk you through the various stats going on behind the scenes of this deadly weapon.
Apex Legends Hemlok stats
If you’re comfortable using a burst-fire Assault Rifle in Apex Legends, the Hemlok is an extremely powerful choice once you give it the proper attachments. This gun features a very high DPS if you land all the shots in your three-shot burst each time, so to help you land those shots, it’s best to equip the Hemlok with a good Barrel Stabiliser attachment as soon as possible. It can’t face a good SMG at short range, but the Hemlok is a startlingly powerful mid-to-long-range gun.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Hemlok Burst Assault Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Hemlok.
Hemlok basic stats
- Weapon Type: Assault Rifle
- Ammo: Heavy
- Firing Modes: Full-Auto
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 18
- With Extended Mags: 24/27/30
Hemlok damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 22/39/17
- RPM: 643
- Single-Fire RPM: 384
- Body DPS: 236
- Body Shots To Kill: 5/7/8/10/11
- Low Profile: 5/7/8/9/10
- Fortified: 6/9/10/11/13
- Max Headshot Distance: 11,828m
- Projectile Speed: 27,500
Hemlok handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.40s
- Full Reload Time: 2.85s
- Draw Time: 0.60s
- ADS Movement Speed: 50%
