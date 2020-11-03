Apex Legends Kraber stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
View our up-to-date Kraber stats ready for Season 7
The bolt-action Kraber sniper rifle is one of just two Legendary weapons in Apex Legends; a gun so powerful it can only be found in rare Care Packages across a match. Packing one hell of a punch over massive distances, this sniper deals by far the most damage of any single projectile in the game. Our Apex Legends Kraber guide will walk you through the various stats of this rare and powerful weapon.
Apex Legends Kraber stats
The Kraber is by far the most powerful single-shot weapon in Apex Legends. Available only in Care Packages, this slow and cumbersome rifle nonetheless is worth its weight in gold thanks to its legendary damage, allowing it to one-shot headshot any enemy regardless of their armour or abilities.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Kraber Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Kraber.
Kraber basic stats
- Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
- Ammo: Unique Ammo
- Firing Modes: Single
- Attachment Slots: None
- Mag Size: 4
Kraber damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 145/435/116
- RPM: 36
- Body DPS: 87
- Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/2
- Low Profile: 1/1/2/2/2
- Fortified: 1/2/2/2/2
- Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
- Projectile Speed: 29,500
Kraber handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 3.20s
- Full Reload Time: 4.30s
- Draw Time: 1.20s
- ADS Movement Speed: 36%
