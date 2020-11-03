Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Apex Legends Kraber stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Kraber stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:01PM

Featured post Apex Legends Kraber stats

The bolt-action Kraber sniper rifle is one of just two Legendary weapons in Apex Legends; a gun so powerful it can only be found in rare Care Packages across a match. Packing one hell of a punch over massive distances, this sniper deals by far the most damage of any single projectile in the game. Our Apex Legends Kraber guide will walk you through the various stats of this rare and powerful weapon.

On this page:

Apex Legends Kraber stats

The Kraber is by far the most powerful single-shot weapon in Apex Legends. Available only in Care Packages, this slow and cumbersome rifle nonetheless is worth its weight in gold thanks to its legendary damage, allowing it to one-shot headshot any enemy regardless of their armour or abilities.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Kraber Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Kraber.

Kraber basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
  • Ammo: Unique Ammo
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: None
  • Mag Size: 4

Kraber damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 145/435/116
  • RPM: 36
  • Body DPS: 87
  • Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/2
    • Low Profile: 1/1/2/2/2
    • Fortified: 1/2/2/2/2
  • Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
  • Projectile Speed: 29,500

Kraber handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 3.20s
    • Full Reload Time: 4.30s
  • Draw Time: 1.20s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained

Apex Legends attachments [Season 7] - best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

Learn about all the attachments in Apex Legends

Latest articles

Menu New Game+ is a game of fake menus that makes infinite RimWorld patch notes

In fairness, the menu can often be the best bit

C.H.A.I.N. stitches 20 games into one horrific free collection

2

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained