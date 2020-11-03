Apex Legends Kraber stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The bolt-action Kraber sniper rifle is one of just two Legendary weapons in Apex Legends; a gun so powerful it can only be found in rare Care Packages across a match. Packing one hell of a punch over massive distances, this sniper deals by far the most damage of any single projectile in the game. Our Apex Legends Kraber guide will walk you through the various stats of this rare and powerful weapon.

Apex Legends Kraber stats

The Kraber is by far the most powerful single-shot weapon in Apex Legends. Available only in Care Packages, this slow and cumbersome rifle nonetheless is worth its weight in gold thanks to its legendary damage, allowing it to one-shot headshot any enemy regardless of their armour or abilities.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Kraber Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Kraber.

Kraber basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Unique Ammo

Unique Ammo Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: None

None Mag Size: 4

Kraber damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 145/435/116

145/435/116 RPM: 36

36 Body DPS: 87

87 Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/2 Low Profile: 1/1/2/2/2 Fortified: 1/2/2/2/2

1/2/2/2/2 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 29,500

Kraber handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 3.20s Full Reload Time: 4.30s

3.20s Draw Time: 1.20s

1.20s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

