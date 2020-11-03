Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends L-Star stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date L-Star stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 3:49PM

The L-Star EMG was Season 2’s addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it’s still a hell of a gun. The L-Star is capable of tearing players apart in no time thanks to its high DPS – but its power comes at the price of easy overheating. Our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide will walk you through everything we know about this weapon.

On this page:

Apex Legends L-Star stats

The L-Star began life in Season 2 of Apex Legends as an extremely high-DPS Care Package-exclusive LMG. Now it’s a world-drop item, and it still blitzes enemies like any other LMG in the game, but it’s probably the most problematic of all the LMGs on offer thanks to its unintuitive overheating mechanic, large and obscuring projectiles, and high recoil. Despite this, if you manage to land most of your shots, you’ll find the high DPS more than capable of melting enemies in milliseconds.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the L-Star LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the L-Star.

L-Star basic stats

  • Weapon Type: LMG
  • Ammo: Energy
  • Firing Modes: Full-Auto
  • Attachment Slots: Optic, Stock
  • Mag Size: ~23

L-Star damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14
  • RPM: 600
  • Body DPS: 180
  • Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13
    • Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12
    • Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15
  • Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m
  • Projectile Speed: 18,000

L-Star handling stats

  • Venting Time: 0.15s
  • Non-Overheat Cooldown Time: 1.15s
  • Overheat Cooldown Time: 2.45s
  • Draw Time: 0.70s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 41%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

