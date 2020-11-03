Apex Legends L-Star stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The L-Star EMG was Season 2’s addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it’s still a hell of a gun. The L-Star is capable of tearing players apart in no time thanks to its high DPS – but its power comes at the price of easy overheating. Our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide will walk you through everything we know about this weapon.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends L-Star stats

The L-Star began life in Season 2 of Apex Legends as an extremely high-DPS Care Package-exclusive LMG. Now it’s a world-drop item, and it still blitzes enemies like any other LMG in the game, but it’s probably the most problematic of all the LMGs on offer thanks to its unintuitive overheating mechanic, large and obscuring projectiles, and high recoil. Despite this, if you manage to land most of your shots, you’ll find the high DPS more than capable of melting enemies in milliseconds.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the L-Star LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the L-Star.

L-Star basic stats

Weapon Type: LMG

LMG Ammo: Energy

Energy Firing Modes: Full-Auto

Full-Auto Attachment Slots: Optic, Stock

Optic, Stock Mag Size: ~23

L-Star damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/36/14

18/36/14 RPM: 600

600 Body DPS: 180

180 Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13 Low Profile: 6/8/10/11/12 Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15

6/9/10/12/13 Max Headshot Distance: 2,500m

2,500m Projectile Speed: 18,000

L-Star handling stats

Venting Time: 0.15s

0.15s Non-Overheat Cooldown Time: 1.15s

1.15s Overheat Cooldown Time: 2.45s

2.45s Draw Time: 0.70s

0.70s ADS Movement Speed: 41%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.