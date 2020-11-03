Apex Legends Longbow stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The venerable Longbow DMR is one of the strongest and most reliable sniper rifles in the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and its effectiveness has only increased. Capable of eviscerating enemies from great distances, it is third in line to the snipers throne, behind the Charge Rifle and the Sentinel. Let’s take a look at its full stats in our Apex Legends Longbow guide, from DPS and fire rate to the gun’s shots to kill stats under different circumstances.

Apex Legends Longbow stats

The Longbow was once the punchiest Sniper Rifle you could get in Apex Legends without having the fortune of procuring a Kraber .50-CAL from a rare supply drop. Now, it has fierce competition in the form of both the Sentinel and the Charge Rifle. The Longbow still has an edge though, which is a healthy balance between damage and fire rate. The Longbow is significantly faster than any other sniper rifle, and with its Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up, a single headshot can decimate the enemy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Longbow Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Longbow.

Longbow basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Sniper

Sniper Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Skullpiercing Rifling

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Mag Size: 6 With Extended Mags: 8/10/12

6

Longbow damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 55/110/44

55/110/44 RPM: 86

86 Body DPS: 64

64 Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/4/4/5 Low Profile: 2/3/4/4/4 Fortified: 3/4/4/5/5

2/3/4/4/5 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 30,500

Longbow handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.66s Full Reload Time: 3.66s

2.66s Draw Time: 0.90s

0.90s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

