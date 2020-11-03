Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends Longbow stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Longbow stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020

Featured post Apex Legends Longbow stats

The venerable Longbow DMR is one of the strongest and most reliable sniper rifles in the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and its effectiveness has only increased. Capable of eviscerating enemies from great distances, it is third in line to the snipers throne, behind the Charge Rifle and the Sentinel. Let’s take a look at its full stats in our Apex Legends Longbow guide, from DPS and fire rate to the gun’s shots to kill stats under different circumstances.

On this page:

Apex Legends Longbow stats

The Longbow was once the punchiest Sniper Rifle you could get in Apex Legends without having the fortune of procuring a Kraber .50-CAL from a rare supply drop. Now, it has fierce competition in the form of both the Sentinel and the Charge Rifle. The Longbow still has an edge though, which is a healthy balance between damage and fire rate. The Longbow is significantly faster than any other sniper rifle, and with its Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up, a single headshot can decimate the enemy.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Longbow Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Longbow.

Longbow basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
  • Ammo: Sniper
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Skullpiercing Rifling
  • Mag Size: 6
    • With Extended Mags: 8/10/12

Longbow damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 55/110/44
  • RPM: 86
  • Body DPS: 64
  • Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/4/4/5
    • Low Profile: 2/3/4/4/4
    • Fortified: 3/4/4/5/5
  • Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
  • Projectile Speed: 30,500

Longbow handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.66s
    • Full Reload Time: 3.66s
  • Draw Time: 0.90s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

