Apex Legends Mastiff stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

When it comes to close-quarters combat in Apex Legends, the Mastiff Shotgun used to have no equal. But after Season 5, the Mastiff saw its first ever significant change, bringing it out of Care Packages and into the world as regular loot – along with some according nerfs to its power. How powerful is it now as we head into Season 7? Our Apex Legends Mastiff guide will show you how to make the most of this close-quarters shotgun.

Apex Legends Mastiff stats

For a long time, the Mastiff was only available from rare supply drops, and couldn’t be found as regular world loot. But all that has long-since changed, and the Mastiff is one of the go-to shotguns in the eyes of many an Apex Legends player. Devastating at extremely close range, the Mastiff is nonetheless a challenging gun to use correctly thanks to its bizarre horizontal line spread pattern, which nearly guarantees that not all of your pellets will hit.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Mastiff Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Mastiff.

Mastiff basic stats



Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Ammo: Shotgun Shells

Shotgun Shells Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic

Bolt, Optic Mag Size: 6

Mastiff damage stats



Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 104/128/104 Pellets: 8, Horizontal Line Pattern Per Pellet: 13/16/13

104/128/104 RPM: 60

60 Body DPS: 104

104 Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/3 Low Profile: 1/2/2/2/3 Fortified: 2/2/2/3/3

1/2/2/2/3 Projectile Speed: 12,000

Mastiff handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.03s Full Reload Time: 1.70s

1.03s Draw Time: 0.45s

0.45s ADS Movement Speed: 91%

