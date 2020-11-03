Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Apex Legends Mastiff stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Mastiff stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:08PM

Featured post Apex Legends Mastiff stats

When it comes to close-quarters combat in Apex Legends, the Mastiff Shotgun used to have no equal. But after Season 5, the Mastiff saw its first ever significant change, bringing it out of Care Packages and into the world as regular loot – along with some according nerfs to its power. How powerful is it now as we head into Season 7? Our Apex Legends Mastiff guide will show you how to make the most of this close-quarters shotgun.

On this page:

Apex Legends Mastiff stats

For a long time, the Mastiff was only available from rare supply drops, and couldn’t be found as regular world loot. But all that has long-since changed, and the Mastiff is one of the go-to shotguns in the eyes of many an Apex Legends player. Devastating at extremely close range, the Mastiff is nonetheless a challenging gun to use correctly thanks to its bizarre horizontal line spread pattern, which nearly guarantees that not all of your pellets will hit.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Mastiff Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Mastiff.

Mastiff basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Shotgun Shells
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic
  • Mag Size: 6

Mastiff damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 104/128/104
    • Pellets: 8, Horizontal Line Pattern
    • Per Pellet: 13/16/13
  • RPM: 60
  • Body DPS: 104
  • Body Shots To Kill: 1/2/2/2/3
    • Low Profile: 1/2/2/2/3
    • Fortified: 2/2/2/3/3
  • Projectile Speed: 12,000

Mastiff handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.03s
    • Full Reload Time: 1.70s
  • Draw Time: 0.45s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 91%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Apex Legends

Top dog

148

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained

Apex Legends attachments [Season 7] - best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

Learn about all the attachments in Apex Legends

Latest articles

Menu New Game+ is a game of fake menus that makes infinite RimWorld patch notes

In fairness, the menu can often be the best bit

C.H.A.I.N. stitches 20 games into one horrific free collection

2

Apex Legends settings guide: reduce lag, increase FPS, display ping, and more

Best settings in Apex Legends for high fps and minimal lag

Apex Legends Armor & Gear [Season 7]: Evo Shields and Gold Gear explained

Evo Shields, Helmets, Backpacks, and Knockdown Shields explained