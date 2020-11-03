Apex Legends Mozambique stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more
View our up-to-date Mozambique stats ready for Season 7
Probably the lowliest of creations in Apex Legends, the poor Mozambique Shotgun Pistol is the subject of such ridicule (even by its developers) that it’s a wonder it doesn’t simply fall apart in your hands when you pick it up. At least with the addition of Hammerpoint Rounds, the Mozambique can become a halfway-viable weapon rather than just a joke. Our Apex Legends Mozambique guide will walk you through the stats of this shotgun/pistol hybrid.
On this page:
- Apex Legends Mozambique stats
- Mozambique basic stats
- Mozambique damage stats
- Mozambique handling stats
Apex Legends Mozambique stats
Ah, the Mozambique. Forever at the bottom of the Apex Legends gun tier list. This shotgun-pistol hybrid features high handling stats and a good rate of fire, but is held back enormously by its low damage and its extremely limited magazine capacity. It’s a gun that you’ll groan when you land on it in the first seconds of a match, and you should discard it as soon as possible. Really, why are you even bothering to look at its stats at all?
Well, regardless, the below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Mozambique Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Mozambique.
Mozambique basic stats
- Weapon Type: Shotgun
- Ammo: Shotgun Shells
- Firing Modes: Single
- Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic, Hop-Up
- Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds
- Mag Size: 4
Mozambique damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/69/42
- Pellets: 3, Triangle Pattern
- Per Pellet: 15/23/14
- RPM: 180
- Body DPS: 135
- Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/5
- Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5
- Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6
- Projectile Speed: 10,000
Mozambique handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.10s
- Full Reload Time: 2.60s
- Draw Time: 0.45s
- ADS Movement Speed: 100%
