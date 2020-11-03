Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends Mozambique stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date Mozambique stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020

Featured post Apex Legends Mozambique stats

Probably the lowliest of creations in Apex Legends, the poor Mozambique Shotgun Pistol is the subject of such ridicule (even by its developers) that it’s a wonder it doesn’t simply fall apart in your hands when you pick it up. At least with the addition of Hammerpoint Rounds, the Mozambique can become a halfway-viable weapon rather than just a joke. Our Apex Legends Mozambique guide will walk you through the stats of this shotgun/pistol hybrid.

On this page:

Apex Legends Mozambique stats

Ah, the Mozambique. Forever at the bottom of the Apex Legends gun tier list. This shotgun-pistol hybrid features high handling stats and a good rate of fire, but is held back enormously by its low damage and its extremely limited magazine capacity. It’s a gun that you’ll groan when you land on it in the first seconds of a match, and you should discard it as soon as possible. Really, why are you even bothering to look at its stats at all?

Well, regardless, the below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Mozambique Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Mozambique.

Mozambique basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Shotgun
  • Ammo: Shotgun Shells
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds
  • Mag Size: 4

Mozambique damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/69/42
    • Pellets: 3, Triangle Pattern
    • Per Pellet: 15/23/14
  • RPM: 180
  • Body DPS: 135
  • Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/5
    • Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5
    • Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6
  • Projectile Speed: 10,000

Mozambique handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 2.10s
    • Full Reload Time: 2.60s
  • Draw Time: 0.45s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 100%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

