Apex Legends Mozambique stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

Probably the lowliest of creations in Apex Legends, the poor Mozambique Shotgun Pistol is the subject of such ridicule (even by its developers) that it’s a wonder it doesn’t simply fall apart in your hands when you pick it up. At least with the addition of Hammerpoint Rounds, the Mozambique can become a halfway-viable weapon rather than just a joke. Our Apex Legends Mozambique guide will walk you through the stats of this shotgun/pistol hybrid.

Apex Legends Mozambique stats

Ah, the Mozambique. Forever at the bottom of the Apex Legends gun tier list. This shotgun-pistol hybrid features high handling stats and a good rate of fire, but is held back enormously by its low damage and its extremely limited magazine capacity. It’s a gun that you’ll groan when you land on it in the first seconds of a match, and you should discard it as soon as possible. Really, why are you even bothering to look at its stats at all?

Well, regardless, the below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Mozambique Shotgun in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Mozambique.

Mozambique basic stats



Weapon Type: Shotgun

Shotgun Ammo: Shotgun Shells

Shotgun Shells Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Bolt, Optic, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds

Bolt, Optic, Hop-Up Mag Size: 4

Mozambique damage stats



Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/69/42 Pellets: 3, Triangle Pattern Per Pellet: 15/23/14

45/69/42 RPM: 180

180 Body DPS: 135

135 Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/5 Low Profile: 3/4/4/5/5 Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6

3/4/4/5/5 Projectile Speed: 10,000

Mozambique handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.10s Full Reload Time: 2.60s

2.10s Draw Time: 0.45s

0.45s ADS Movement Speed: 100%

