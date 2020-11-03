Apex Legends P2020 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

The poor old P2020 Pistol occupies the very lowest portion of the Apex Legends power curve of weapons, alongside the meme-tastic Mozambique. But it can still be deadly in the early-game if you’re accurate enough with your shots. Our Apex Legends P2020 guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the P2020.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Apex Legends P2020 stats

There’s not much that can be said about the P2020. It’s a standard early-game sidearm, capable of a fairly high rate of fire if your trigger finger is good enough. But its low damage really ends any talk of viability before it really gets started. Nonetheless, it’s more than capable of winning a battle in the first minutes of an Apex Legends match.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the P2020 Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the P2020.

P2020 basic stats

Weapon Type: Pistol

Pistol Ammo: Light

Light Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds

Mag, Optic, Hop-Up Mag Size: 12 With Extended Mags: 14/16/18

12

P2020 damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 15/23/14

15/23/14 RPM: 430

430 Body DPS: 107.5

107.5 Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/12/14/15 Low Profile: 7/10/12/13/15 Fortified: 8/12/14/16/18

7/10/12/14/15 Max Headshot Distance: 1.500m

1.500m Projectile Speed: 18,500

P2020 handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 1.25s Full Reload Time: 1.25s

1.25s Draw Time: 0.25s

0.25s ADS Movement Speed: 100%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.