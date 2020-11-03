Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Apex Legends P2020 stats [Season 7]: damage, handling, and more

View our up-to-date P2020 stats ready for Season 7

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

3rd November 2020 / 4:00PM

The poor old P2020 Pistol occupies the very lowest portion of the Apex Legends power curve of weapons, alongside the meme-tastic Mozambique. But it can still be deadly in the early-game if you’re accurate enough with your shots. Our Apex Legends P2020 guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the P2020.

On this page:

Apex Legends P2020 stats

There’s not much that can be said about the P2020. It’s a standard early-game sidearm, capable of a fairly high rate of fire if your trigger finger is good enough. But its low damage really ends any talk of viability before it really gets started. Nonetheless, it’s more than capable of winning a battle in the first minutes of an Apex Legends match.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the P2020 Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the P2020.

P2020 basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Pistol
  • Ammo: Light
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Hop-Up
    • Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds
  • Mag Size: 12
    • With Extended Mags: 14/16/18

P2020 damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 15/23/14
  • RPM: 430
  • Body DPS: 107.5
  • Body Shots To Kill: 7/10/12/14/15
    • Low Profile: 7/10/12/13/15
    • Fortified: 8/12/14/16/18
  • Max Headshot Distance: 1.500m
  • Projectile Speed: 18,500

P2020 handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.25s
    • Full Reload Time: 1.25s
  • Draw Time: 0.25s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 100%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends guns & weapons guide.

Assault Rifles VK-47 Flatline, Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, G7 Scout
SMGs Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
LMGs Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire
Shotguns EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
Snipers Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel, Triple Take
Pistols P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman

